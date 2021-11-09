“He’s a machine out there. He doesn’t get tired” - Steve Kerr marvels over Stephen Curry’s conditioning in his 13th year in the NBA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has praised Stephen Curry for his conditioning and stamina on the court.

Even at 33, the baby-faced assassin can run circles, and many younger players cannot keep up with him. If running up and down the court isn't enough, Curry is also known for his relentless off-ball movement in offense. It seems as if he just doesn't stop moving, and defenders get visibly exhausted trying to guard him.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr marveled at Curry's conditioning after his team's win over the Atlanta Hawks, saying:

"He's in the best shape of his life. Last few years, he's elevated his strength and conditioning. He's a machine out there. He doesn't get tired."

Stephen Curry with his usual flurry dropped a 50-piece on the Atlanta Hawks to get the Chase Center roaring. The Golden State Warriors are now 9-1 through their first ten games of the season, the best record in the 2021-22 NBA.

Despite wins against the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers, the narrative until a few days ago was that the Warriors were facing easier opponents, which explained their impressive record. Curry, though, silenced all the haters and critics by exploding against the formidable Hawks to help continue the Warriors' win streak.

NBA @NBA



🔥 50 points (NBA season high)

🔥 10 dimes, 3 steals, 9 threes

🔥 3rd

🔥 Oldest player ever with 50p/10a



GSW improves to an NBA-best 9-1! Stephen Curry WENT OFF.🔥 50 points (NBA season high)🔥 10 dimes, 3 steals, 9 threes🔥 3rd @warriors player with 50p/10a🔥 Oldest player ever with 50p/10aGSW improves to an NBA-best 9-1! Stephen Curry WENT OFF.🔥 50 points (NBA season high)🔥 10 dimes, 3 steals, 9 threes🔥 3rd @warriors player with 50p/10a🔥 Oldest player ever with 50p/10aGSW improves to an NBA-best 9-1! https://t.co/0qGgBO4lDD

Stephen Curry clowned the Hawks defenders, getting his shots off whenever he wanted. The team had a beautiful flow to their offense, as everyone shared the ball, and multiple players had double-digit scoring. Curry dropped nine three-pointers, and a lot of them were difficult ones hit from the deep.

Any coach would love coaching the greatest shooter ever. Despite coaching Curry since 2014, Coach Kerr is still at a loss for words when he sees otherworldly performances from Stephen Curry. Kerr said after the game:

"He's amazing. I wanna say I've never seen anything like i,t but I've watched him for 7 years...it's still incredible to watch."

San Francisco Giants and MLB superstar Buster Posey announced his retirement earlier this week. That reminded Bay Area fans that professional sports careers can end in a flash. Stephen Curry is arguably the most prominent Bay Area athlete right now, but nobody is taking him for granted.

Stephen Curry makes history with 50-point double-double against the Atlanta Hawks

Stephen Curry against the Atlanta Hawks

Age is just a number for the two-time MVP. Stephen Curry dropped the jaws of everyone watching the Atlanta Hawks vs Golden State Warriors game, getting bitter Hawks commentators hating his performances.

Nevertheless, Curry is now the oldest player in NBA history to record 50 points and ten assists in a game. He also has four career 50-point games after turning 32, which is the second-best all-time behind Michael Jordan (5).

John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s 50-7-10 night



“He rises to the occasion over and over again b/c he loves the challenge & tonight was a huge challenge, down 15 against a team that is really talented & needed a win… you could see Staph’s competitiveness on full display.” Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s 50-7-10 night“He rises to the occasion over and over again b/c he loves the challenge & tonight was a huge challenge, down 15 against a team that is really talented & needed a win… you could see Staph’s competitiveness on full display.” https://t.co/niVx6ZYky9

Stephen Curry is the only player in the last 25 years to have 50+ points, 10+ assists and a plus-minus of +30 or better in an NBA game. He is also only the third Warriors player to have over ten 50-point games, behind Rick Barry (14) and Wilt Chamberlain (105).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Curry is now second in the league in scoring, with 27.6 points per game. His NBA MVP case is growing stronger with each game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Can Stephen Curry win MVP? Yes No 1 votes so far