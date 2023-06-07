"He's Magic AND Bird and America hates him?” - NBA analyst believes Jokic would be more popular if he went to Duke

Nikola Jokic has been one of the best NBA players over the past few years, yet he's still not very popular. His dominant performances have helped the Denver Nuggets reached their first NBA Finals, and Jokic is only three wins away from winning a championship.

Despite being the best player in the league, Jokic still doesn't have as many fans as some other players who are worse than him. In fact, many basketball fans even dislike him.

Dan Le Batard, a popular reporter, recently talked about Jokic and his amazing performances. The reporter believes that the Nuggets center would have been much more popular if he wasn't a foreign player.

Nikola Jokic would have been way more popular if he was an American

Nikola Jokic is from Serbia. He was born and raised in the European country and did not play college basketball in the United States. Due to this, many NBA fans were not familiar with him when he entered the league.

Dan Le Batard believes that Jokic is still affected by this. If he was American, things would have been much different for him. He even compared the Denver Nuggets superstar to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, two NBA legends.

"He's Magic and Bird, and America hates him. What?!" Le Batard said on his podcast.

Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz



"He's Magic AND Bird and America hates him? WHAT?" – Dan



Dan makes the case that if Nikola Jokic were an American who went to Duke, the country would love him.

"You got a player who is foreign. If he were American, good god, would he be a star," the reporter added.

Le Batard also praised Nikola Jokic's skills, saying how he's tearing apart the league simply because he can. The reporter is also a big fan of the Miami Heat, yet he's aware that his favorite team cannot do much about the Nuggets star.

Not only is Jokic foreign, but he also plays for the Nuggets, a mid-sized market team. Due to this, he'll likely never get as much recognition as other stars, like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and others.

Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double in the season (Image via Getty Images)

After averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, Nikola Jokic was one of the finalists for the MVP award. However, the prestigious reward was won by Joel Embiid, who also had a fantastic season.

In two games against the Heat, Jokic is averaging 34.0 points per game on 60.0% shooting. He's been nearly unstoppable so far in the series, and it'll be interesting to see how he'll respond in Game 3 in Miami.

