"He's a momma's boy" - When Zion Williamson's mom opened up about watching Naruto with her son

Zion Williamson's love for Naruto showcases a different side to the NBA superstar. It showcases how he is grounded and has a deep attachment with his mother. Despite his fame and success, he remains humble and grounded, finding joy in simple activities like watching anime with his loved ones.

Naruto, a popular Japanese manga and anime series, follows the story of a young ninja who overcomes challenges and fights for his dreams. The show's themes of perseverance, friendship and never giving up resonated with Zion.

SportsNation @SportsNation Zion and his mom watch "Naruto" in their spare time Zion and his mom watch "Naruto" in their spare time 🙌 https://t.co/GA8CHdepAg

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During Williamson's college days in 2019, his mother, Sharonda Sampson, revealed their shared love for watching Naruto together. This revelation showcased the close bond between Zion and his mom, highlighting their shared interests and the quality time they spent together.

It was a glimpse into the personal life of the rising basketball star, shedding light on his downtime activities and the importance of family in his life. Sharonda Sampson said:

"He’s a mama’s boy and when we get time alone he’ll come over and we’ll watch the cartoon called Naruto. I don’t know what that is, but we’ll sit around and we’ll watch that. So, yeah, you don’t know that about him."

Zion Williamson's decision to incorporate Naruto into his shoe design further demonstrates the impact the anime has had on him. He owes his character today to the importance he places on family. It also allows fans to connect with him on a deeper level, as they can relate to his interests and passions beyond basketball.

In a world where athletes are often idolized solely for their athletic achievements, Zion Williamson stands out as a reminder that they are multifaceted individuals with their own personal lives and interests. This is an exclusive and individualistic way for him to express gratitude toward the series that has occupied a special place in his heart.

Air Jordan collaborated with Naruto to unveil Zion Williamson's sneaker

Zion Williamson

Air Jordan's collaboration with Naruto to unveil the Zion 1 sneaker created a buzz among fans of both basketball and anime in May 2022. Zion Williamson's passion for Naruto is well-known, and the collaboration allowed him to showcase his love for the series through his own signature shoe.

With the fusion of basketball and anime, Air Jordan and Naruto created a special edition shoe that celebrated both worlds.

Nike.com @nikestore



The Naruto x



Available at 10am ET



go.nike.com/24EKGqhB4Z4 Inspired by Naruto's ultimate transformation.The Naruto x @Jumpman23 Zion 1 'Kyubi Mode'Available at 10am ET Inspired by Naruto's ultimate transformation.The Naruto x @Jumpman23 Zion 1 'Kyubi Mode'Available at 10am ET 🇺🇸 go.nike.com/24EKGqhB4Z4 https://t.co/XpPzJWA0YX

The partnership between Nike, Jordan Brand and Naruto resulted in a limited-edition line of the Jordan Zion 1 silhouette. The first colorway, named Kyubi Mode, was released on May 11, 2022, and quickly became a highly sought-after item.

The collaboration showcased the attention to detail and creativity that went into designing these shoes, making them a must-have for sneaker collectors and Naruto fans.

Poll : 0 votes