"He's never going to not take the opportunity to s**t on a current era player", "KD quit on the team he assembled though" - Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal's recent comments on Kevin Durant

Shaquille O'Neal was the latest to comment on Kevin Durant's predicament, joining Charles Barkley in his disapproval of Durant's career.

On TNT's "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal offered his two cents on the situation. He agreed with Barkley's point about Durant not being a "bus-driver" but just a passenger. Shaq said:

"We were there. We saw OKC up 3-1. One more game, when you're the guy, all the pressure goes on you. A lot of people were talking about the bus driver. Chuck (Charles Barkley) was absolutely right. He was not driving the bus in Golden State. You were on the bus; he was sitting up front."

#TheBigPodcast: bit.ly/3KLrxBq “Charles Barkley is calling Kevin Durant’s career outside of Golden State an ‘abject failure’ ... Do you agree?” @SHAQ : “Yeah. ... If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.” “Charles Barkley is calling Kevin Durant’s career outside of Golden State an ‘abject failure’ ... Do you agree?”@SHAQ: “Yeah. ... If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.”#TheBigPodcast: bit.ly/3KLrxBq https://t.co/7RiqPAoUDu

Shaquille O'Neal's comments come after Charles Barkley called Kevin Durant's career an abject failure. Shaq further went on to add:

"So, when guys like us go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,' and you win and we don't respect it. Don't get mad at us. That's how we feel. This is the attitude that Kevin Durant is going to say, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, I got this many points and I got this and I got that.' We not talking about that."

R/NBA reacted to O'Neal's comments.

However brash, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's comments ring true

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Durant's rocky tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has resulted in him being the subject of regular slander throughout the NBA world. Part of it has been his own doing.

Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors. After the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead of their own in the 2016 NBA Finals, Durant decided to join the Warriors. It was one of the most controversial decisions in NBA history since LeBron James decided to play for the Miami Heat.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant together won back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. Durant left the Warriors in 2019, and has only made the Eastern Conference semi-finals since. The Warriors, on the other hand, won their fourth title in eight years in June, with Curry securing his first finals MVP.

While it is hard to comment on what exactly went on inside the Brooklyn Nets camp with accuracy. The poor optics of Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors only for them to win another NBA title a few years later is undeniable.

Durant has been on a team that has had its star-players either disgruntled, out of shape, or simply unwilling to play because of personal choices.

No matter how harsh Shaquille O'Neal's comments might be, at the end of the day, the Warriors went back to winning ways, while Durant remains a disgruntled player on a malfunctioning team.

