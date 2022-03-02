"He's the new millennium AI" - Shaquille O'Neal asserts Ja Morant will only become truly elite once he wins a championship

Shaquille O'Neal has hailed Ja Morant as the modern-day version of NBA legend Allen Iverson. However, he added that the Memphis Grizzlies star would only be considered 'elite' if he wins an NBA championship.

Morant has been the breakout star in the NBA this season. He has become a legitimate MVP candidate with his performances this campaign.

In the most recent episode of the postgame show on NBA on TNT, O'Neal pointed out that elite superstars are judged by how many championships they win. While praising Morant, O'Neal said:

"At some point, it's time to start thinking about winning championships. That's how the real elite guys were like. There's a lot of guys that have came in and done this. Unfortunately, we get judged by how many championships we win, so I would like him at least win one. Other than that, he's the new milennium AI," O'Neal said.

Praise for Ja Morant came on the heels of his career night against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. He scored 52 points in his team's 118-105 win at home. In addition to putting up a career-high in points, Morant has also proved to be the most exciting player to watch this season, with two jaw-dropping highlights.

In a span of just two minutes, the third-year guard made two of the best plays in the league this season. He dunked all over Jakob Poeltl before hitting a ridiculous buzzer-beater to end the first half.

Is Ja Morant really the new Allen Iverson?

Ja Morant (left) and Allen Iverson. (Photo: Courtesy of @JaMorant/Twitter)

In only his third NBA season, Ja Morant is making headlines, and has become a legitimate MVP candidate. Morant has been compared with several great players and three former NBA MVPs in Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

However, is Morant really the new Iverson? Standing 6' 3", Morant is three inches taller than Iverson. The Grizzlies star plays as a point guard, while 'The Answer' was an undersized shooting guard. Morant is more athletic, but Iverson was a more natural scorer.

Grizzlies Nation @GrizNationCP Does Ja Morant remind you of Allen Iverson? Does Ja Morant remind you of Allen Iverson? 👀 https://t.co/gvmRGDmyGb

Iverson won the MVP Award in his fifth NBA season, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals. Morant is on pace to win an MVP award as long as he stays healthy and the Grizzlies are winning. They have also been two of the most exciting players to watch in their respective generations.

As O'Neal said on the NBA on TNT postgame show, his son and Dwyane Wade's could look up to Morant the way the latter did to Iverson while growing up. Interestingly, Iverson recently called Morant a future MVP on social media.

He posted a picture of Morant's jersey hanging from his MVP award.

The 22-year-old star acknowledged the gesture on Twitter, terming it a 'passing of the torch' moment.

