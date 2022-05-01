“He’s one of the nicest, most religious, winning guys” - Danny Green bewildered by the fact that Steph Curry has haters

Almost every player in the NBA has been booed, and Danny Green is surprised that it extends to Steph Curry, who is one of the nicest guys in the league. However, this is somewhat the norm, as fans can easily turn against players on bad days.

Steph's fourth-quarter takeover played a significant role in the Golden State Warriors' series win over the Denver Nuggets in their 2022 NBA playoffs first-round tie.

On the newly-released episode of "Inside the Green Room with Danny Green," the wingman talked about a lot of things, including the performance of his teammate James Harden. While discussing this, he stated that he sees no reason why people hate Steph Curry. He said:

"I've learned that being in this league that they don't appreciate a lot of guys until they're gone, and he's (James Harden) one of those guys. Just like with LeBron (James)."

"S**t even Steph (Curry) has haters which is crazy because he's one of the nicest, most religious, winning guys. There's nothing wrong with him, but everybody in the league has people who hate them."

"It's usually fans of fanbases of other teams, other teams, but there's always going to be people who criticize and find weakness."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the favorites to win series against Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors controls the ball against Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have handled their return to the playoffs well so far. They are the favorites to win their Round 2 tie against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Since 2019, the Warriors have failed to feature in the playoffs due to injuries. However, they have played like they have something to prove and are considered championship contenders, especially because of Klay Thompson's return.

The Grizzlies were responsible for denying Golden State a spot in the 2021 playoffs as they beat the Warriors in the inaugural play-in tournament to clinch the 8th seed.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had an inspiring season this far. However, pundits believe the Golden State Warriors' experience will help them in the series.

A win for the Warriors in the best-of-seven matchup will see them reach the conference finals. At that stage, they will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for the 2022 Western Conference title.

