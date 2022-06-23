“He’s a prototypical NBA wing with that explosiveness” - Jay Bilas says he sees Ja Morant-style qualities in projected lottery pick

A draft prospect is not often compared to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, but that's what is happening for Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey. One of college basketball's most electrifying players, Ivey has become a popular commodity in the draft world.

Heading into the NBA draft, many are expecting that the top three selections will involve some combination of Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. The next option could be Ivey, who many still believe is No. 1 on numerous draft boards around the league. Ivey was a showstopper this year for Purdue, using his explosiveness and athleticism to take over games at the snap of a finger.

On ESPN on Thursday, college basketball analyst Jay Bilas compared each of the top prospects to NBA players. Bilas said Ivey reminds him of Morant, especially when it comes to the transition ability of both:

"Incredible explosive speed, especially in the open court and in transition. ... He reminds me a little bit of Ja Morant. ... He's a prototypical NBA wing."

Jaden Ivey compared to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant

Purdue sophomore star Jaden Ivey

Many basketball fans and analysts may compare Jaden Ivey to Ja Morant. It's not difficult to see why, as both have the explosiveness and athleticism to dominate games.

Ivey has become a highlight machine, especially during his sophomore year. It only takes Ivey a couple of hesitiations in transition before he's downhill and rising up for a thunderous slam in traffic.

Still, there's a long way to go for Ivey to reach the complete playing style of Morant.

Morant was one of college basketball's most talented playmaking guards before being selected second in 2019. While Ivey has the transition similarities to Morant, the rest of his game is still going to need plenty of fine-tuning to reach a similar level.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jaden Ivey is ready to make some noise in the league 🗣 #NBADraft Jaden Ivey is ready to make some noise in the league 🗣 #NBADraft https://t.co/ixk1bTM9yS

Ivey will have plenty of attention, starting with his potential landing spot in the draft on Thursday.

In his sophomore season, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 46.0%, including 35.8% from 3-point range.

His mother, Niele Ivey, starred at Notre Dame and now coaches the Fighting Irish. She was a second-round pick in the WNBA draft in 2001. She was also a Grizzlies assistant in 2019-20, when Morant won Rookie of the Year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far