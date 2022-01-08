"He's being a receiver more" - Frank Vogel believes LeBron James playing at the 5 has allowed other LA Lakers players to blossom

LeBron James has found a new role as the 37-year-old is making a living while playing center for the LA Lakers.

James, who is in his 19th NBA season, put up an incredible all-round statline on Friday night to lead the Lakers to their first four-win streak of the 2021-22 season. The King had 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocks as the Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 134-118 at Crypto.com Arena.

LeCenter LeBron over his last 10 games:32 PTS - 8 REB - 9 AST31 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST26 PTS - 7 REB - 5 AST43 PTS - 14 REB - 4 AST37 PTS - 13 REB - 7 AST32 PTS - 10 REB - 11 AST39 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST36 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST34 PTS - 7 REB - 2 AST31 PTS - 14 REB - 6 ASTLeCenter LeBron over his last 10 games: 32 PTS - 8 REB - 9 AST31 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST26 PTS - 7 REB - 5 AST43 PTS - 14 REB - 4 AST37 PTS - 13 REB - 7 AST32 PTS - 10 REB - 11 AST39 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST36 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST 34 PTS - 7 REB - 2 AST31 PTS - 14 REB - 6 ASTLeCenter🔥 https://t.co/vFDIW2Kade

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has been very complimentary of LeBron James in his new role as team center. He told the media after the team's 16-point victory against Atlanta:

"Playing smaller lineups with 'Bron has allowed other guys to get a little bit more comfortable, & it's allowed 'Bron to get more comfortable as well. He's not just creating everything himself. But he's being a receiver more."

Vogel added:

"It's activated some of the other perimeter players. It’s balanced out his point of attack. It’s not all him with the basketball trying to go downhill into the ground. He’s trusting his teammates, and other guys are rewarding that."

"The offense is flowing pretty well with me at that position" - LeBron James on playing center for the LA Lakers

LeBron James himself spoke about the advantages he creates for the LA Lakers while playing at the center position. He told the media:

"Me being at the 5 gives our offense more spacing, I guess. I have the ability to plick-and-roll. I have the ability to pick-and-pop. I have the ability to when I set up a pick-and roll, I have the ability to get the ball make plays out of that. Not just for myself, but for my teammates."

James added:

"The offense is flowing pretty well with me at that position. So, like I said, coach is good to know that we have something to go to throughout the course of the season and duing the course of a game."

LeBron James is averaging 28.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.6 apg and 1.8 spg this season for the LA Lakers. He is shooting 52.1% from the field despite being in his 19th year in the NBA.

With James leading from the front, the Lakers will now host the Memphis Grizzlies on January 9. They will attempt a perfect five-game home stand which began with a defeat of Portland on December 31. The Grizzlies, though, are the last team to beat the LA Lakers, who are 21-19 this season, when they trounced them 99-104 on December 29 in Memphis.

