"He's trash": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper blasts Elon Musk for backing Ben Shapiro’s plea for Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin

By Reign Amurao
Modified Mar 05, 2025 23:48 GMT
Ron Harper calls out Elon Musk for backing Ben Shapiro's plea for President Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin (Image Source: Imagn)

Ron Harper, Michael Jordan's former teammate, called out controversial businessman Elon Musk. On Wednesday, the former NBA player commented on X (formerly Twitter) about Musk's support of Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro, the founder of Daily Wire tweeted his plea for President Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020. In the same year, he was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The following year, the former law enforcement officer pleaded guilty to the federal charges of violating Floyd's rights. For that and a separate incident involving a 17-year-old boy, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

On X, Musk shared the video posted by Shapiro regarding his plea to pardon Chauvin.

"Something to think about," Musk posted.
An activist on X, Bishop Talbert Swan, posted on the social media platform, implying that the X owner has "racist views." The former Chicago Bulls shooting guard blasted Musk online.

"All know he’s trash," Harper posted.
Aside from his business ventures, Musk was appointed by President Trump as head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (better known as DOGE) in January.

The five-time NBA champion has been active on social media, questioning the actions made by the current administration. Harper has been vocal on certain political matters.

Ron Harper calls out President Donald Trump for his decision to declassify the JFK files

Ron Harper has been critical of President Donald Trump. In January, Trump decided to declassify the documents about the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy and activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

After his decision was made final, others wanted the current president to release the files on Jeffrey Epstein, including Harper.

"Cause his name is in that one…" Harper replied on X.

