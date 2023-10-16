"He's trying to defeat age" - Draymond Green tips hat to Steph Curry for defying odds with 'never dying passion'

Father Time is undefeated, even for a player like Steph Curry, who has done an exceptional job in playing at a high level despite his age. His teammate, Draymond Green, recently talked about the 35-year-old and his quest to defeat Father Time, an opponent that all athletes face as they age.

The Golden State Warriors forward, who has been playing for the same team since 2012-13, recently talked about his teammate. Four championships later, they're still playing alongside each other, but Father Time is slowly catching up.

"I think he's one of the most special people you'll be around." Green said on SiriusXM NBA Radio . "And I think, when you look at Steph, he's nice, he smiles, he's the Golden Child. He's all of these things. Baby-Faced Assassin, you name it."

He added:

"Underneath all of that, is a never-dying passion that's just burning, raging. And he works as hard as I've seen anybody work. Whether that's in the weight room, whether that's in the basketball court, in life. He's always reading a book. He works harder that anyone that I've seen work."

Green mentioned Curry trying to beat age.

"For him, you can just watch him. He's trying to defeat age, and it's evident to me, every day," Green continued. "Like every day, I come in and I watch him and I'm just like, ' This dude continues to work harder and harder, each year.' This dude's trying to defeat age. We all know 'Father Time' is undefeated and gues what he's doing right now? He's beating those odds right now."

Curry is currently 35 years old, an age where many NBA players show signs of slowing down. However, it looks like the nine-time All-Star isn't slowing down anytime soon. Fans are hoping to see Steph play for another five years at a high level, which would not be an easy feat for the greatest shooter of all time.

Steph Curry could have an interchange dedicated to his name

The town of Davidson considers Steph Curry as one of the most prominent people that's related to their place. He spent his college years at Davidson, where he emerged as a basketball phenom. Now, the town is thinking of renaming an interchange in honor of the basketball star.

"The North Carolina Department of Transportation is considering an application to name the Interchange at Exit 30 in honor of Stephen." -- Jo Elias Jackson.

It is a great honor to bestow upon a prominent player of their town, with many others having received the same recognition. Curry could now join that list.

