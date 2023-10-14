Watch: Austin Reaves skips past Steph Curry for tough and-one bucket, then blows past Warriors' defense for slam dunk

Incoming third-year Los Angeles Lakers player Austin Reaves has shown steady growth in his young National Basketball Association career. Many are expecting him to continue soaring in the 2023-24 season, with more minutes and responsibilities given.

The former Oklahoma Sooner is showing that he is up for the challenge that awaits him. In the team’s preseason games, he is figuring prominently in the rotation and delivering.

In his first preseason game on October 9 against the Brooklyn Nets, the 25-year-old guard finished with 18 points in 20 minutes of play as he helped Los Angeles to a 129-126 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His splendid play continues in their second preseason match on October 13, with the Golden State Warriors losing 129-125. He scored 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes of log time, punctuated by two highlight heads-up and impressive plays.

Watch: Austin Reaves blows past Warriors superstar Stephen Curry for a tough and-one play.

Expand Tweet

In a separate play after, watch him explode for a slam dunk from the top of the key.

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves came to the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021. In each of his first two seasons with the team, he has improved on his averages in almost all categories. Last year, he posted numbers of 13 points, on 52% shooting from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game in 29 minutes of play.

Austin Reaves raises stock after solid showing at FIBA World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves provided a further glimpse of what he is capable of as a player after an impressive show at the 2023 FIBA World Cup this offseason.

He was one of 12 upcoming NBA stars selected to represent Team USA in the two-week basketball spectacle jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from late August to early September.

In the eight games he played, the Newark, Arkansas native ended up as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.8 points per game, behind only Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards (18.9 ppg), to go along with 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

His best game came in the battle for the bronze against Canada, finishing with 23 points on 50% shooting (7-of-14) and five rebounds as Team USA made a ferocious fightback to close out the game. They, however, fell short in their push, losing 127-118, to land outside of the podium in fourth place.

Austin Reaves's best game in the FIBA World Cup came in the battle for the bronze against Canada, finishing with 23 points.

Apart from Reaves and Edwards, the lineup also boasted a formidable roaster, including Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Bobby Portis Jr., Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler and Brandon Ingram.