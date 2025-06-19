  • home icon
  "He's trying to pull a LeBron and exaggerate his injury" - Fans abuzz over Tyrese Haliburton's surprise Game 6 availability despite nagging calf issue

"He's trying to pull a LeBron and exaggerate his injury" - Fans abuzz over Tyrese Haliburton’s surprise Game 6 availability despite nagging calf issue

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 19, 2025 23:28 GMT
Indiana Pacers v Oklahoma City Thunder - NBA finals - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Tyrese Haliburton’s surprise Game 6 availability despite calf issue [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to Tyrese Haliburton's availability for Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the Pacers' Game 5 loss, it was revealed that Haliburton was dealing with a right calf strain, casting doubt on his status. However, the All-Star guard told reporters he intended to suit up despite the injury, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that Haliburton was "fully committed" to taking the floor for his team.

Some NBA fans reacted to the news by trolling Haliburton for his Game 5 performance.

A fan alleged that the Pacers would later use Haliburton as an excuse.

A fan tweeted that it was a calculated stunt by Haliburton.

Meanwhile, some fans accused Haliburton of faking the injury; one fan even accused him of making excuses like LeBron James.

"He's trying to pull a LeBron and exaggerate his injury to save face on losing," another fan commented.

However, some fans were happy with Haliburton and hailed him for the sacrifice ahead of the elimination game.

"Tyrese Haliburton is determined to play through pain in Game 6, showing true grit when his team needs him most. A warrior mentality on the biggest stage," another wrote.

NBA analyst urges Tyrese Haliburton to play in NBA Finals Game 6

Tyrese Haliburton has done a lot for his team this season. One after another clutch shot in all playoff series, he has been instrumental in helping his team beat some of the heavyweights in the league, and that is one of the reasons that ESPN's Stephen A. Smith wants him to play in Game 6 on Friday.

Speaking on "First Take" ahead of Game 6, addressing whether Pacers' Rick Carlisle should sit Haliburton for Game 6, Smith said that the Pacers star should "absolutely" play.

"It's do or die, you're on the brink of elimination, there is no tomorrow. Absolutely he should play."

However, Smith also added that Pacers coach Rick Carlisle should pay close attention to how Haliburton is performing. He suggested that if the Pacers star repeats his Game 5 effort, where he only scored four points, Carlisle should take him out of the game.

Smith also said that Tyrese Haliburton should take a step back if he finds himself struggling like the previous game.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
