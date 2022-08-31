“He’s a way better defender than Steph, than Jokic, than LeBron” - Nick Wright believes Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game should be unimpeachable

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fantastic basketball player. He's dominant on both ends of the floor, yet he still doesn't get enough credit, or at least that's what Nick Wright believes.

Antetokounmpo's stats are impressive and he definitely passes the eye test as well. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is capable of doing so many things on the floor and impacting the game on both offense and defense.

Nick Wright believes that the Bucks forward is an efficient offensive player. He is also a much better defender than many other superstars, yet fans and analysts still question his game. On his podcast "What's Wright? With Nick Wright," Wright said:

"Giannis is top three every year in scoring, top three every year on efficiency. So, as an offensive player, he's as good as anybody in the league. Now, he doesn't do it as pretty as other guys in the league."

As amazing as Giannis Antetokounmpo is, he doesn't have as many offensive moves as other great scorers, which is a big reason why many fans underestimate him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a fantastic two-way player

At 6-foot-11, Giannis Antetokounmpo is tall enough to guard centers, yet also very quick to defend wing players. His unique physique is a big reason why he's become one of the best two-way players in the league.

In 2020, the Greek forward was named the Defensive Player of the Year, and just a year later, he won his first NBA championship.

Antetokounmpo has won numerous other accolades, including two MVP awards, six All-Star appearances, and more. However, some fans still underrate him.

"As a defensive player, he's the best defensive player in the league by a mile. ... He's a way better defender than KD, than Steph, than Jokic, than LeBron. Way better than Luka defensively, obviously," Nick Wright said.

Wright also added that Giannis Antetokounmpo's game should be unimpeachable, but it's not because his offensive bag is not as pretty as the offensive bag of other elite scorers in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has converted only 28.8% of his 3-point shots in his career. He's very unreliable from long range, which is his biggest flaw. In general, his jump shot is not good at all.

However, the Bucks forward still finds ways to torch opposing defenses. Last season, he averaged a career-high 29.9 points. He finished second in scoring behind Joel Embiid, who won the scoring title averaging 30.6 points.

Unsurprisingly, 605 of Giannis Antetokounmpo's 1,245 field-goal attempts came at the rim. His conversion rate from the point-blank range is 81.2%.

When it comes to mid-range and long-range shots, however, the two-time MVP is quite inefficient. It's important to note that he is only 27, which means that his prime should last for at least a few more years.

It wouldn't be surprising if Antetokounmpo develops a decent 3-point shot at some point. If this happens, he could become the toughest player to guard by a mile.

