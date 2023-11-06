"He’s way too tall": OG Anunoby felt helpless when Victor Wembanyama blocked 3-point attempt

OG Anunoby has been one of the best defenders in the NBA. Fans excitedly awaited him facing Victor Wembanyama when the San Antonio Spurs clashed with the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 5, and the duo's first encounter did not disappoint. After the game, Anunoby expressed his amazement at the French rookie's towering frame and agility when asked about Wembanyama incredibly blocking his three-point jumper.

During the game, the former Metropolitans 92 center blocked Anunoby's shot twice. One instance was in the first quarter when Anunoby thought he could get away with a sneaky shot underneath the basket. Instead, Wembanyama blocked the former Indiana Hoosier's attempt and grabbed it like stealing candy from a baby.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second block took place in the 9:11 mark in the third quarter where Wembanyama blocked Anunoby's three-point jumper forcing the ball to go out of bounds.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Anunoby, who is a tall man himself at six-foot-seven, just marveled at Victor Wembanyama's reach.

"He's too tall. He's way too tall," said Anunoby on Wembanyama blocking his shot twice.

Expand Tweet

OG Anunoby has the last laugh against Victor Wembanyama

The Toronto Raptors managed to overturn a 22-point deficit in the second quarter and hand the San Antonio Spurs their third loss of the season in overtime, with the final score settling at 123-116.

OG Anunoby drained a three-pointer with 2:28 in overtime to push the lead to six points and the Spurs never came back from that deficit. It was the same spot that he took when Victor Wembanyama swatted away his corner three-point attempt.

Victor Wembanyama finished the game with 20 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists while OG Anunoby tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Leading the Raptors in scoring was Scottie Barnes with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks while Dennis Schroder had 24 points of his own. On the other side of the fence, Keldon Johnson was the Spurs' best scorer with 26 points along with six boards, three assists and two steals.

The San Antonio Spurs now have a 3-3 record after their first six games of the season. They will be going on a short two-game road trip to the East and face the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on November 6 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors improved their record to 3-4 and will be away facing the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics on their respective homecourts next. The games are scheduled to take place on November 8 and November 11 respectively.