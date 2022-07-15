“He is saying Rasheed Wallace would be far and away the best player in the NBA” - Nick Wright says Andre Igoudala calling ‘Sheed’ better than Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most ‘bats**t sports take of the year’

Andre Iguodala sent the NBA world into a frenzy with his comments about Rasheed Wallace being better than Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nick Wright, along with several other NBA fans, disagreed, saying it was the most insane sports take of the year.

Iguodala was on the Dan LeBatard Show, and in an attempt to make a point, he said:

"Rasheed Wallace probably could have been a top-five player in the league for a 10-year stretch. He was shooting half-court shots left-handed and right-handed.

"If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball, if he played in our league today, he’d be a top-five player. He’d be better than Giannis and I love Giannis."

On What's Wring with Nick Wright, the sports commentator sought to address that first. While acknowledging how good of a player Wallace was, he said that he did not think Wallace could have been the best player in the league.

"This might be the most bats**t insane sports take of the year. I want everyone to understand what Andre Iguodala is saying. He is saying Rasheed Wallace would be far and away, the best player in the NBA right now because that's what better than Giannis means.

"Better than Giannis does not just mean you're All-NBA. It doesn't just mean your top five. It means you are clearly and unequivocally the best player in the league because Giannis is clearly and unequivocally the best player in the league. And he's saying he'd better than him."

After listing out the most iconic NBA Finals appearance and placing Antetokounmpo's 2021 display as the third-best in league history, he continued:

"Somehow Giannis is still, by some of his peers, a little underrated. Again, it's nothing against Rasheed Wallace, but there is no era in which Rasheed Wallace would be the best player in basketball.

"Are there eras where that would have fit his game more than the one he played? Yeah. This era, with the stretch 5s and stretch 4s, his three-point shooting will be even more valuable. That's all fair and that's all true."

Wright has always praised Antetokounmpo, and rightly so. He also believes the Greek Freak is currently a more valuable trading asset than Kevin Durant.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Folks keep saying KD's the most valuable trade asset in modern NBA history. He's not bc of his age & injury history. AD at 26 & the PG13 trade were more valuable. When you hear the Nets want All-Star players & 6 picks, that's not going to happen for a 34 y/o KD."— @getnickwright "Folks keep saying KD's the most valuable trade asset in modern NBA history. He's not bc of his age & injury history. AD at 26 & the PG13 trade were more valuable. When you hear the Nets want All-Star players & 6 picks, that's not going to happen for a 34 y/o KD."—@getnickwright https://t.co/bzyAFC4yZy

Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to back-to-back titles

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks had a sensational 2020-21 season. After finishing third in the Eastern Conference, they played their way to the NBA Finals and won their first title in 50 years.

NBA @NBA to the crowd!



Follow the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship Parade on NBA TV: Giannis lifts theto the crowd!Follow the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship Parade on NBA TV: app.link.nba.com/e/nbatvlive Giannis lifts the 🏆 to the crowd! 🙌Follow the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Championship Parade on NBA TV: app.link.nba.com/e/nbatvlive https://t.co/rp8U3LnBL0

Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Bucks were expected to defend their title but fell short. Although they started the playoffs with a bang, giving the Chicago Bulls a gentleman's sweep, they did not make it past the conference semifinals.

In a closely-contested seven-game series, the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics. It is worth noting that they had to play without their second-best player Khris Middleton, who sustained an injury in the first round.

The Bucks will be looking to contend for the 2023 title, and they have the personnel to pull it off. Giannis Antetokounmpo has shown that he can rise to the occasion and will be looked at for leadership once again.

