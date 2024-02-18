"He won't be there": Charles Barkley roasts Draymond Green after Jaylen Brown claims to stay ready for another Celtics-Warriors finals 

Draymond Green was trolled by former NBA star Charles Barkley who believed the Golden State Warriors superstar wouldn't be present the next time for the side to play the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The 4x NBA champion was roped in by TNT to be part of the network's alternate broadcast team. One of the segments had Jaylen Brown who claimed to stay ready for another Celtics-Warriors showdown after the 2022 NBA Finals.

Barkley, who was on the panel alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson, had a quick response to the guard's thoughts.

Jaylen to Draymond: “We wasn’t ready last time in the finals for that energy but we will be next time” ⁣

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

⁣Barkley to Jaylen about Draymond: “Well, he ain’t gone be there”

Barkley was perhaps referring to the Warriors' struggling in the regular season so far. The Celtics on the other hand are table-toppers in the East and are bonafide playoff contenders. Draymond Green and Golden State will most likely have to go through the play-in if their inconsistent run continues in a stacked Western Conference.

At the time of writing, the Warriors are 10th in the West with a 27-26 record. They are three wins behind the LA Lakers who are ninth with 30 wins.

Draymond Green joins Jayson Tatum and Carmelo Anthony on TNT's alternate panel

Draymond Green, along with former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony and current Celtics icon Jayson Tatum, joined TNT's panel. Longtime sixth man Jamal Crawford will also be part of this outfit as a sideline reporter.

While Green is still playing, he is expected to be one of the players likely to take on a TV broadcast personality role once he hangs up his sneakers. The veteran forward is one of the players who has an astute understanding of the game, making him an automatic choice to be paired alongside Barkley and O'Neal on TNT.

According to The Athletic, TNT executive Craig Barry spoke on the decision to pair these two together. He feels Green and Barkley have good chemistry together and this is something fans would want to see more of.

"There was a lot of dialog and fun and provocative debate. It's something that we think fans potenitally want to see more of so we thought this was an opportunity to sit them down next to each other and essentially watch the game together."

On the season front, it has been a drama-filled edition for Draymond Green, having been suspended twice towards the end of 2023. The two suspensions lasted five and 12 games following his physical alteractions with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic respectively.