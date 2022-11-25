"He threw it all away being arrogant and cocky" - Shaquille O'Neal takes another shot at Kanye West, says narcissistic people blames others for their mistakes

Shaquille O'Neal and Kanye West recently had a public feud, and the LA Lakers legend is not done taking shots at the controversial rapper. O'Neal thinks that narcissistic people like West blame others for their mistakes.

In an interview with People Magazine, O'Neal discussed his clash with West. The four-time NBA champion said that he's not bothered by online comments, but won't back down if things become personal.

"I like to play, but if it ever gets personal, I'm coming to see you," O'Neal said. "I don't do the little kid games. The fact that he messed his whole life up — he did it. Nobody else did it. These narcissistic people, when they mess up, it's everybody else's fault."

Shaquille O'Neal alluded to Kanye West losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for his antisemitic comments. This resulted in the rapper turning from billionaire to millionaire overnight. He then went on a rant, blaming people such as O'Neal, Jay-Z and Beyonce.

O'Neal added why he thinks West is a narcissist:

"I'm a little bit narcissistic. On a scale of 1 to 10, I'm probably a 2; He is an 8 or 9. A lot of people just can't take accountability. He threw it all away being arrogant and cocky, so now he wants to throw everybody else's business dealings under the bus?"

How did the feud between Shaquille O'Neal and Kanye West start?

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

The feud between Shaquille O'Neal and Kanye West started when the NBA legend called Kyrie Irving an idiot. O'Neal was critical of Irving promoting an antisemitic film on social media.

West, who has made several antisemitic comments of his own in the last few months, defended the Brooklyn Nets star. He then called out O'Neal for his partnership with billionaire businessman Jamie Salter.

O'Neal was not happy with West and responded on Twitter.

"Believe me you don’t know me like that," O'Neal wrote. "Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West 'I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you.' Take my advice: get your family business in order. Have a great day brother."

The LA Lakers legend then doubled down on West on "The Big Podcast with Shaq." He called West arrogant, which is the reason for the bad things happening to him.

