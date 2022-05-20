“He has all of the tools to be great, but it’ll take a team willing to dive in and take a risk” - Sam Vecenie says Shaedon Sharpe looks every bit like a future NBA star

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe has become one of the most fascinating prospects in the NBA draft. Considered the top high school recruit in the 2022 class, Sharpe enrolled at Kentucky in the middle of the season.

Fans and NBA scouts anxiously awaited to see if Sharpe would make his debut with the Wildcats, but that day never came. After speculation that Sharpe would enter the draft arose, the talented guard announced he would keep his name in this year's class. It's a unique path for a player to emerge as a potential top draft pick.

Although the 18-year-old never played a game at the collegiate level, many still believe Sharpe could warrant a top five selection on June 23. At 6-foot-6 with a freakish combination of athleticism and scoring upside, Sharpe will have organizations drooling over his overall star potential.

NBA Draft insider Sam Vecenie said Sharpe looks "every bit like a future NBA star." Vecenie also said that while Sharpe has all the tools to be great, his next team will need to have patience with his development.

"Sharpe represents a high-upside gamble because of his potential as a wing shot creator. He looks every bit like a future NBA star wing, combining elite length with terrific hops. ... He has all of the tools to be great, but it’ll take a team willing to dive in and take a risk."

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



“He has all of the tools to be great, but it’ll take a team willing to dive in and take a risk.”



has the Pistons taking that swing at No. 5.



Post-lottery Mock Draft: Where will Shaedon Sharpe land?“He has all of the tools to be great, but it’ll take a team willing to dive in and take a risk.” @Sam_Vecenie has the Pistons taking that swing at No. 5.Post-lottery Mock Draft: theathletic.com/3312706/?sourc… Where will Shaedon Sharpe land?“He has all of the tools to be great, but it’ll take a team willing to dive in and take a risk.”@Sam_Vecenie has the Pistons taking that swing at No. 5.Post-lottery Mock Draft: theathletic.com/3312706/?sourc… https://t.co/Nu6nUPVESc

Shaedon Sharpe picking up steam in NBA draft circles

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe continues to buzz

With each passing week, Kentucky Wildcats wing Shaedon Sharpe finds himself generating buzz for the NBA draft. Throughout the NCAA season, names such as Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith got most of the spotlight. Now, it appears Sharpe has become one of the most intriguing prospects in this class.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Shaedon Sharpe put on a show for NBA teams at his Pro Day in Chicago today, showing his shot-making prowess and explosiveness in front of quite a few decision makers. Shaedon Sharpe put on a show for NBA teams at his Pro Day in Chicago today, showing his shot-making prowess and explosiveness in front of quite a few decision makers. https://t.co/tN5iLoZ3Pj

Sharpe last played competitively in high school, but it doesn't take long to see why NBA teams are so fascinated with his long-term promise. There's potential for Sharpe to become a lethal volume scorer in the NBA, but he's going to need an extended period of time to develop.

Sharpe, from London, Ontario, in Canada, played for three different high schools. He first went to H.B. Beal Secondary School in London. He attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, for his sophomore year, and then he went to Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein