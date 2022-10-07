"He truly is someone who can represent many different cultures" - Adam Silver hails "global citizen" Giannis Antetokounmpo at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

Adam Silver has called two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo "a commissioner's dream". Silver, who has been the league commissioner since February 1, 2014, made this remark during the 2022 NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are playing two straight preseason games against the Atlanta Hawks at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Hawks won the first game by a final score of 123-113 on Thursday. The second game will take place on Saturday at 12:00pm/ET.

Speaking about the Bucks superstar during a recent news conference, Silver said:

"I'll start with Giannis the person. I've gotten to know him very well over the last several years. He's just an incredible young man. I can say, for example, seeing him here in Abu Dhabi. He just loves to interact with the people here. He stays extra to be with the young people at the clinics."

Silver went on to wax eloquent about what makes Giannis Antetokounmpo "a global citizen". He remarked:

"He's just welcoming of everyone. I think he's very much I feel as a global citizen. He represents Greece incredibly well. Obviously, his parents are from Africa and now living in the United States. He truly is someone who can represent many different cultures, at the same time. I think he brings true joy to the game."

Silver continued with his glowing assessment of the six-time All-Star. He spoke glowingly about Antetekounmpo's accomplishments on the court.

"You can see it in the style of play he engages in and his relationship with his teammates. And of course Giannis as the player, as a multiple MVP, as someone who plays through injury. [He] plays just always with incredible passion. Has taken the game to the highest level. Yet at the same time puts the extra time in the gym to continue to develop his game."

"He's a commissioner's dream."

From Magic Johnson to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA has had a global ambassador all through the last 40 years

The NBA has been lucky to have a constant flow of generational players throughout its history. Shortly after the ABA's merger with the NBA in 1976, the league saw the emergence of two transcendent talents: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The Magic-Bird rivalry, which was enhanced by the animosity between the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics, carried the league through the 1980s.

Then came Michael Jordan, who catapulted into stratospheric stardom with his high-flying acrobatics and winning mentality. The league rode MJ's glitzy appeal, resulting in the NBA becoming a global brand in the 1990s.

Shaquille O'Neal and then Kobe Bryant carried the torch forward as the league transitioned from Jordan's retirement into the 21st century. The emergence of LeBron James and his ascent into superstardom has helped maintain the league's global appeal over the last 20 years.

Now, the NBA is extremely fortunate to have a global icon like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given that 'The Greek Freak' is only 27, he will be able to carry the baton for the NBA all the way through the 2020's.

Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Philadelphia 76ers in their 2022-23 season opener on October 20.

