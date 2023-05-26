“He would be unstoppable” - Former NBA champion explains how Jayson Tatum could go a notch higher

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum is widely viewed as a top 10 player in the NBA. However, according to former NBA champion Channing Frye, Tatum can still reach another level if he puts in the work.

During Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, Frye was asked the following question by Taylor Rooks.

“Who’s somebody that you think, if they just changed how they were working out, they’d reach that next level?” Rooks asked.

Frye then thought about the question for a moment before choosing Tatum.

“Ooh, great question,” he said.

“Honestly, Jayson Tatum.”

Frye was then asked to elaborate on his choice. He explained that Tatum needs to play with more purpose in trying to get to his spots offensively so he can become more unstoppable.

“He’s so freaking talented that he’s not even playing (purposefully),” Frye said.

“He’s just doing a move to do it. … If his game was more, ‘I’m gonna get downhill...’ How about this? If he and Jimmy (Butler) worked out and he took a little bit of Jimmy Butler’s attitude about, ‘I’m gonna get right here and rise up,’ or Kevin Durant... You don’t really see him shoot a lot of mid-range (shots).

“He’s 6-9. He is one of the most talented players in the league offensively. If he would just take what the defense gives him, he would be unstoppable. He’s unstoppable when he uses all three levels of the basketball court.”

Tatum finished Game 5 against the Heat with 21 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals on 50.0% shooting. His performance helped the Celtics win 110-97 to force a Game 6 back in Miami.

Jayson Tatum on the Boston Celtics’ Game 5 win over Miami

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics led by as many as 24 points in Game 5 against the Miami Heat before going on to secure a comfortable victory.

Following the game, Jayson Tatum was asked how his team was able to be so successful. He attributed the Celtics’ success to a well-balanced team effort on both ends of the floor.

“Obviously, I think it started in that first quarter,” Tatum said.

“First playing defense right, (Marcus) Smart diving on the floor, getting out in transition, that was contagious.

“Smart played his a*s off tonight. Everybody did. (Derrick) White, Grant (Williams), Rob (Williams), Al (Horford). I think just how hard we played, how connected we were on the defensive end, sharing the ball, things like that.”

Game 6 between the Heat and Celtics will take place on Saturday in Miami as Boston aims to force a Game 7 despite losing the first three games of the series.

