"He should use it as fire": NBA fans react as Zion Williamson lands at no. 57 on ESPN's pre-season rankings

Back when Zion Williamson was drafted no. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, expectations were immense due to the upside he brought with him. His strength and incredible speed at the half-court were enough for the NBA for his arrival in the league.

In the three seasons he has played in the league, Williamson has averaged 25.8 points (60.5% shooting, including 34.3% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, one of the setbacks to Williamson's young NBA career is his history with injuries and how he is easily prone to it.

As per Marca of Nacho Duque, Williamson played in 114 out of 287 games, missing most of the 2021-22 season due to foot surgery.

Recently, ESPN released a ranking of NBA players for the 2023-24 regular season, with Williamson as no. 57, as per NBA Central on X.

With the no. 57 ranking given to the Pelicans star, several NBA fans posted their reactions on X in response.

"He should use it as fire."

From the reactions alone, some fans want Zion Williamson to use the ranking as fuel for the coming NBA season. Meanwhile, other fans understand the ranking given, as he has already missed out on lots of games in his career.

Interestingly, ESPN's Andrew Lopez wrote in an article that the New Orleans Pelicans were in first place in the Western Conference standings last season when Williamson was playing. However, following his regular season exit due to a hamstring injury, the Pelicans have struggled to climb.

Zion Williamson talks about the goal of being at the top of the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season

During NBA media day, Williamson was asked what he thought of the success from December last season and if it could be applied to the coming season. The Pelicans star answered with a firm goal in mind for the rest of the team.

"It was great, it was a great time," Williamson said. "But I mean, that was early in the season. We want to be at the top when the season's over. That's our goal; that's what we're going to work toward. So, I mean, the season didn't end the way we wanted it to last year, but can't dwell on that. Just got to learn from it and get better."

Last season, Williamson put up 26 points (60.8% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range), seven rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The problem, however, was that he could play in 29 games last season.

With the start of the 2023-24 regular season drawing closer each day, Williamson is entering with an improved diet and workout routine that can enable him to stay on the court much longer. All that remains now is for him to show it and to put up incredible production on the court.