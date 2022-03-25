“He wants to pass up Kareem in the sports, because it’s gonna make the conversation a forever conversation now” - Shaquille O’Neal believes LeBron James will easily overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

On March 19, LeBron James climbed to second on the all-time scorer's leaderboard and is in pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. There is uncertainty as to whether we will record more career points than Kareem, but Shaquille O'Neal believes he will.

NBA @NBA



LeBron James continues to make history. 2nd All-Time in Scoring.LeBron James continues to make history. 2nd All-Time in Scoring.👑 LeBron James continues to make history. https://t.co/OyGqBtcIY4

LeBron already holds the record for the most points in the regular season and playoffs combined, as he reached that milestone earlier in the season. However, he will need at least 1,402 points to beat Abdul-Jabbar's regular-season career tally.

Last night, LeBron lost an opportunity to add to his overall tally as he sat out against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has played through knee soreness for a while but opted to rest last night.

"This is what he wants to do, exactly what he wants to do. He wants to pass Kareem in sports because it's gonna make the conversation a forever conversation now."

"For so long, it's been, especially for the big guys, Bill (Russell) and Kareem. And you guys, Jordan, Jordan Jordan. Now, when I tell you the dudes in the barbershop about to fight, I wasn't playing."

Passing Abdul-Jabbar will undoubtedly catapult LeBron to unreal levels. He is already doing what no one in league history has done this late in their career. If he goes ahead and wins the scoring title, he will be setting yet another record.

LeBron has been accused by Skip Bayless of chasing stats because the team is not winning. Sports commentator Rob Parker has also called him out, saying he should be focused on winning rather than chasing stats. Given how poor the team has been, they would have undoubtedly been worse-off if not for LeBron's heroics.

How far can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers this season?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with teammates

Laker Nation is excited at the prospect of contending for a championship this year, but that has grown increasingly unlikely. The team has struggled all season long, as their experiment has failed woefully.

The Lakers front office settled for a veteran team with playoff experience, but that has come back to bite as they have struggled to stay competitive in the regular season.

With only nine games left for the Lakers in the regular season, they are on the brink of missing the playoffs. They were eliminated in the first round last year and hoped to do better this time around but ran the risk of completely missing the postseason.

Shaq has predicted that if the Lakers find a way to qualify for the playoffs, they will defeat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, who were responsible for their early exit last season. To achieve that, the Lakers will need to go on an incredible run to close out the season and the play-in tournament.

Edited by Arnav