"He has been whooping my a** for so long" - Trevor Ariza picks Damian Lillard over Steph Curry in hilarious what-if situation

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has prevented other stars from winning titles since 2015 and it looks like he's still not done doing so. One of the players he prevented from winning a ring in his era was Trevor Ariza, who was asked to choose between Curry and Damian Lillard.

Ariza is the recent guest of Shannon Sharpe in his show, "Club Shay Shay." During one segment, the former NFL star asked the 2009 NBA champion which player he'd choose to make a long-range shot to save his life. Sharpe gave him two names to choose from, Curry and Lillard.

The former LA Lakers forward answered and gave a decent reasoning behind his thought process.

"That's not even fair," Ariza said when asked. "Since Steph been whooping my a** for so long, I'm going with Dame. I’ve been in the trenches with Dame, so I’m going to go with Dame."

Ariza played for the Houston Rockets for five seasons, which is the most time he's spent on one team. During those five years, the Rockets battled against Steph and the Warriors intensely. Fans nowadays know how fierce the games between the two teams were, but Golden State always managed to come on top.

The 6-foot-8 forward spent some time bouncing around the league after his stint with the Rockets and found himself getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season. He joined Lillard and the rest of the Blazers, playing 21 games for the team that year.

Ariza retired in 2022 and has been enjoying his post-playing days. Despite getting in trouble financially, the former three-and-D wing has been doing well for himself. Curry might have prevented him from winning another title, but it's pleasant that he was able to win before the Warriors took over.

Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the Warriors' recent collapse against the Sacramento Kings

Everything was going well for Steph Curry and the Warriors during the first half of their game against the Sacramento Kings. However, the team blew a 24-point lead and allowed the Kings to take the win, handing them yet another loss. After the game, Curry addressed their collapse.

"Our first half was pretty solid, probably the best basketball we've played on both sides of the floor," Curry said. "Had a couple of untimely turnovers to start a momentum run. Then they got to the foul line 42 times, which is gonna do a lot of things, easy points, but even on misses or makes they get to set their defense. They were starting to blitz pretty much everywhere, we got some pretty good looks, they could have gave us some room, but it didn't go our way. It's just a make-or-miss league down the stretch. Those two turnovers, I had one, Draymond had one. It's tough. Tough way to go out. All those put together, we played pretty well. It's just, we ran out of gas at the end."

Steph Curry and the Warriors need to straighten things out to get back to the win column and save their season. Luckily for them, the 2023-24 campaign is still quite young and they have a chance to fix their mistakes.

