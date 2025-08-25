"He won Lebron James a ring" - NBA fans go wild as Mario Chalmers sinks buzzer-beater to clinch BIG 3 championship alongside Michael Beasley

Mario Chalmers had NBA fans wilding after his clutch bucket that helped the Miami 305 win the BIG 3 championship on Sunday. The video of the former Miami Heat star hitting the clutch shot to win the championship went viral on social media.The Miami 305 needed to reach the 50-point score with a 49-48 score against the Chicago Triplets. Lance Stephenson inbounded the ball to Michael Beasley, who then passed the ball back to Stephenson. Beasley got the ball back and was ready to go for an iso bucket.However, he made a great decision and passed the ball to wide-open Mario Chalmers in the corner. Before Triplets' Montrezl Harrell could close in, Chalmers drained the 3-pointer to take his team beyond the 50-point mark.Hyped up with Chalmers' performance, a fan reminded Chalmers' contributions in the Miami Heat title wins in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.&quot;He won Lebron a ring.&quot;Tony G 🇮🇹 @TGTatum4_3LINK@TheDunkCentral @CBSSports He won Lebron a ringA fan brought up the infamous heated moment between Chalmers and LeBron James when they were teammates in Miami.&quot;i knew he was like that when he stood up to bron.&quot;PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@TheDunkCentral @CBSSports i knew he was like that when he stood up to bron&quot;Certified winner!! Rio is never afraid of pressure.&quot;D @heattoohotLINK@TheDunkCentral @CBSSports Certified winner!! Rio is never afraid of pressureA fan proposed that Stephenson, Beasley, and Chalmers should represent Team USA in the 3X3 category on the international stage.&quot;That big 3 team is not losing in the Olympics. Please let them represent USA.&quot;TraJuhDeez @sometimesigifLINK@TheDunkCentral @CBSSports That big 3 team is not losing in the Olympics. Please let them represent USAA fan was questioning the decision-making of the other team.&quot;They were already winning, even if he missed they would’ve won. Why didn’t other team foul?&quot;Epi @EpiSpadeLINK@TheDunkCentral @CBSSports They were already winning, even if he missed they would’ve won. Why didn’t other team foul?A fan praised Chalmers but then commented on his reaction.&quot;He is clutch as hell and a winner but the reaction he had after hitting it was cringy.&quot;Randy Oreens @ItBegins2012LINK@TheDunkCentral @CBSSports He is clutch as hell and a winner but the reaction he had after hitting it was cringyMichael Beasley reveals he told Mario Chalmers to move for an isoMichael Beasley was the best player on the Miami team. Understandably so, when the time came to seal the title, Beasley was confident that he could lead his team to victory with a last-second iso. However, he ended up passing the ball to Mario Chalmers with no room to operate.After the game, Beasley said that he had told the former Miami Heat star to move out of the way because he wanted the last shot.&quot;I actually told [Chalmers] to move. I wanted the shot,&quot; Beasley joked with a big laugh. &quot;But no, he's been doing it his whole life, been doing it his whole career. Just trust. It ain't even really trust, it's just knowing what's going on. That's Mario Chalmers.&quot;Michael Beasley scored a game-high 25 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the title win. Lance Stephenson had 14 points and eight rebounds. Mario Chalmers had five points, two rebounds and three assists.