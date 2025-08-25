  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Mario Chalmers
  • "He won Lebron James a ring" - NBA fans go wild as Mario Chalmers sinks buzzer-beater to clinch BIG 3 championship alongside Michael Beasley

"He won Lebron James a ring" - NBA fans go wild as Mario Chalmers sinks buzzer-beater to clinch BIG 3 championship alongside Michael Beasley

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 25, 2025 00:17 GMT
BIG3 - Week Six - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Mario Chalmers sinking buzzer-beater to clinch BIG 3 championship [Picture Credit: Getty]

Mario Chalmers had NBA fans wilding after his clutch bucket that helped the Miami 305 win the BIG 3 championship on Sunday. The video of the former Miami Heat star hitting the clutch shot to win the championship went viral on social media.

Ad

The Miami 305 needed to reach the 50-point score with a 49-48 score against the Chicago Triplets. Lance Stephenson inbounded the ball to Michael Beasley, who then passed the ball back to Stephenson. Beasley got the ball back and was ready to go for an iso bucket.

However, he made a great decision and passed the ball to wide-open Mario Chalmers in the corner. Before Triplets' Montrezl Harrell could close in, Chalmers drained the 3-pointer to take his team beyond the 50-point mark.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Hyped up with Chalmers' performance, a fan reminded Chalmers' contributions in the Miami Heat title wins in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

"He won Lebron a ring."
Ad

A fan brought up the infamous heated moment between Chalmers and LeBron James when they were teammates in Miami.

"i knew he was like that when he stood up to bron."
Ad
"Certified winner!! Rio is never afraid of pressure."
Ad

A fan proposed that Stephenson, Beasley, and Chalmers should represent Team USA in the 3X3 category on the international stage.

"That big 3 team is not losing in the Olympics. Please let them represent USA."
Ad

A fan was questioning the decision-making of the other team.

"They were already winning, even if he missed they would’ve won. Why didn’t other team foul?"
Ad

A fan praised Chalmers but then commented on his reaction.

"He is clutch as hell and a winner but the reaction he had after hitting it was cringy."
Ad

Michael Beasley reveals he told Mario Chalmers to move for an iso

Michael Beasley was the best player on the Miami team. Understandably so, when the time came to seal the title, Beasley was confident that he could lead his team to victory with a last-second iso. However, he ended up passing the ball to Mario Chalmers with no room to operate.

Ad

After the game, Beasley said that he had told the former Miami Heat star to move out of the way because he wanted the last shot.

"I actually told [Chalmers] to move. I wanted the shot," Beasley joked with a big laugh. "But no, he's been doing it his whole life, been doing it his whole career. Just trust. It ain't even really trust, it's just knowing what's going on. That's Mario Chalmers."

Michael Beasley scored a game-high 25 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the title win. Lance Stephenson had 14 points and eight rebounds. Mario Chalmers had five points, two rebounds and three assists.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications