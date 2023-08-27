LeBron James and Mario Chalmers enjoyed a lot of success as teammates on the Miami Heat. However, there is always room for friction - much like in any relationship. In this context, Chalmers once recalled a heated confrontation he had with James during a game.

The Miami Heat squad of 2011–2014 was extremely special. With Dwyane Wade being paired with LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form a superteam, the Heat of that time were dubbed "The Heatles".

The Heat team would go on to win back-to-back titles in 2012-2013. However, their three-peat was unfortunately stopped by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 Finals, which also consequently spelled the end of the dynasty.

Regardless, "The Heatles" were an immensely successful unit. Although they were headlined by their superstars, Miami featured some solid role players among its ranks. With players such as Mike Miller and Mario Charlmer, to name a few, the Heat were a truly well-rounded and cohesive unit.

However, it goes without saying that even a well-oiled machine acts up sometimes. Chalmers recalled a time when he got into it with LeBron in the middle of a game against the Indiana Pacers.

In the original clip of the confrontation during a timeout, Chalmers can be seen jawing at LeBron, but he wasn't listening. All of a sudden, James shoots up from his bench and tries to go at the guard.

Not much was known about the situation until Charlmers recalled it and said:

"I told him to stop playing like a b**ch. At that moment, everybody was just complaining and nobody wanted to take accountability."

The play saw LeBron and Chalmers miscommunicate on defense, resulting in an easy 3-pointer for Paul George. Although the argument spilled over on the bench as well, the situation was brought under control quickly.

LeBron James' tenure with the Miami Heat

LeBron James' four-year stint with the Miami Heat was truly something special. While appearing to be in the best physical shape of his career, James also set out on the path to becoming one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

James' time with the Heat resulted in two titles and two Finals MVP's to go with them. LeBron also won back-to-back regular-season MVP awards during his championship years.

Considering how dramatic and explosive his arrival had been after his announcement in 2010, James left on a similar note. Having drawn the ire of Pat Riley in the process as well, James made the decision to return to Cleveland to bring a championship home to the team that drafted him.

