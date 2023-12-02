"He would’ve been in shadow of Mike" - Former Kobe Bryant teammate believes Mamba's legacy would've tanked with Bulls trade

Kobe Bryant dealt with being compared to Michael Jordan throughout his career, solely because of how he played on the court. The late LA Lakers great almost added fuel to the comparisons when he was rumored to be traded to the Chicago Bulls during his prime years.

From the footwork, tenacity, and mentality, Bryant had fans thinking that Jordan didn't retire. However, he was a different player than the Bulls legend and made a name for himself.

A former teammate of Bryant, Trevor Ariza, talked about how a trade rumor in 2007 would've changed the star's legacy. The Black Mamba was dying to win a title after the departure of Shaquille O'Neal from the Lakers. At that time, he was rumored to be traded to Chicago but ultimately stayed with the team.

"I don't think it would've been the same thing." Ariza said. "It would've been different, he would've been in the shadow of Mike. I don't think he's a person who deserves a shadow, he's his own shadow."

At the end of it all, Bryant won the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2009 and 2010. Ariza helped the Lakers win their first title in the post-Shaq era after they beat the Orlando Magic in five games. The Laker legend won two Finals MVPs for leading the franchise to the top.

Ariza wouldn't return to Los Angeles until the 2021-22 season, where he played 24 games and eventually retired.

What was the trade proposal for Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant was the closest player to Jordan, as he was a complete carbon copy of the six-time champion. During the 2000s, the Bulls weren't as relevant as they were in the 1990s and were looking for a new franchise star.

The Lakers were struggling to get back to significance after O'Neal left. This caused the front office to make a trade proposal to the Bulls. Los Angeles offered Bryant in exchange for Ben Gordon, Luol Deng, Tyrus Thomas, and Joakim Noah, the team's 2007 first-round draft pick.

Luckily, the Lakers didn't push through in trading their superstar. The 2007-08 MVP exercised his no-trade clause. He wanted to play with Deng, but the California team wanted him, as he was a young prospect who showed a ton of promise.

Since then, Bryant led the team to the finals for three consecutive years. They won two out of their three appearances and he was able to win one title more than his former teammate. Although the 18-time All-Star didn't win a sixth title, his legacy still lives in the memories of Laker fans.

