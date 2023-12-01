"That's why he wore No. 24": Kobe Bryant's former teammate sheds light on 'Black Mamba's' strange decision to change jersey number

Kobe Bryant's decision to change his jersey number from No. 8 to 24 was memorable for most fans of the LA Lakers legend. His first number was already iconic, and he decided to change things up and move on from his youthful days when he switched digits.

The Lakers have retired both numbers to honor what he did while wearing them. His numbers have also inspired a few NBA stars, with many players wearing the No. 24 on their jerseys.

A former teammate of Bryant, Trevor Ariza, talked about what the change in numbers meant for the legend. According to Ariza, the reason was because the five-time champion wanted to escape the shadow of Michael Jordan, a legend often compared to the Black Mamba.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't think it would be the same thing," Ariza said. "It would've been different. He would've been in the shadow of Mike. I don't think he's a person who deserves a shadow. He's his own shadow.

"But I know his drive was always to be the best. That's why he wore No. 24, 'cause he wanted to be better."

Expand Tweet

Due to Bryant's style of play, many have compared him to the Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan. The moves on the court, the mentality and the hunger to win separated the two legends from the rest of the league. When the Lakers legend switched numbers, he was able to make a name for himself and stay away from the MJ comparisons.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Gonna dedicate a son to Kobe": Kevin Garnett opens up on wish to build on his personal connection to late Kobe Bryant

Change of number was a symbol of growth for Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was the first player to have two jersey numbers to be retired by a single franchise. After he retired from the NBA, he shared the meaning behind his decision to change numbers in the 2006-07 season.

"Then 24 is a growth from (No. 8)," Bryant said. "Physical attributes aren't there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater. Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve."

Expand Tweet

When Bryant donned the No. 24, he started to have a more calculated approach to the game. He was less athletic but still highly effective on the court. The 18-time All-Star's game became more grounded during that time, and people saw his growth as a basketball player and a leader on the court.

He won two titles and an MVP award after he changed his jersey number.

Also read: "Michael Jordan is by himself" - Former NBA Champion dubs Kobe Bryant as best player over MJ & LeBron James