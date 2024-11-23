"Heard KFC is his new representation"- Fans in splits as Zion Williamson gets dropped by his agents in stunning move

Zion Williamson is having a tough start to the new NBA season as the New Orleans Pelicans star is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. It has now been reported that Williamson is getting dropped by CAA, his representation agency, leaving the number one pick from the 2019 draft without an agent.

NBA Central reported the news on X, with The Athletic's Joe Vardon listed as the source in the captions. After learning the news, fans flooded the post's comments section with their opinions.

One fan trolled the Pelicans star:

"Heard KFC is his new representation."

Other fans joined the troll train and expressed similar sentiments:

"Time for McDonald’s to come in and represent him," a fan said.

"Burger King will represent him," another fan said.

"Zion is now represented by KFC," another fan said.

One fan highlighted his perception of Zion Williamson in his comment.

"Same story. Gets in shape for a month then gains weight. Gets injured. Bum."

"That’s crazy never saw a star get dropped by an agency," another fan said.

As per ESPN, Williamson is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. He has only played in 6 out of the 17 games for the Pelicans so far. Williamson's team is also not in the greatest place as they have a terrible 4-13 record and are the 14 seed in the Western Conference.

NBA Insider provides an update on Zion Williamson's condition

The Athletic's Shams Charania appeared on Friday's episode of "NBA Countdown," where the NBA insider shared an update on the Pelicans star's condition.

"I'm told that Zion Williamson is not close to a return," Charania said. "Sources tell me he's received multiple treatments on that hamstring strain. That's become a chronic issue for him over the last four years.

"Just unfortunate for where he is because he came in at training camp in the best shape of his career, the lightest he's weighed as an NBA player, from what I'm told. ... They are still going be without Zion for a considerable amount of time."

Zion Williamson has joined other big names such as DeJounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Yves Missi, Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado on the injury list leaving the Pelicans severely undermanned for the time being. Before his injury, the forward averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

