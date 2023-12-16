"Heat went from Dame to DeRozan?": DeMar hanging out with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry leaves NBA fans speculating a trade

The Miami Heat will host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, and the matchup gave Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan the opportunity to meet pregame. Lowry and DeRozan have been best friends since their time with the Toronto Raptors. The two spent some time together on Friday along with fellow megastar and Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

DeRozan hanging out with Lowry and Butler had NBA fans speculate about a possible move for the All-Star forward, who's on an expiring contract with the Bulls.

"Heat went from Dame to DeRozan"

"DeMar wants to be a Heat so bad"

"DeRozan to the Miami Heats"

"Dame to DeMar"

"Tampering"

"DeRozan to Miami?"

"DeRozan is better than Dame"

"Good, trade him to Miami. Time to rebuild in Chicago"

DeMar DeRozan denies trade rumors, expresses desire to stay in Chicago

DeMar DeRozan has been on an expiring contract with the Chicago Bulls and has got involved in trade rumors especially after the franchise's poor start to the season.

However, the All-Star forward expressed his desire to stay in Chicago on a new deal.

"Me being in the league so long, I understand this period of time, it just comes with the occupation. I really don't pay no mind to it. My priority is to be here, make this organization and this team successful and get through whatever tough stuff we're going through," DeRozan told the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe, via Bleacher Report.

"I don't have no other type of doubts or feelings or suggestions to be elsewhere. That don't cross my mind."

DeMar DeRozan has been the best Chicago player so far, with averages of 22.3 ppg and 5.3 in 24 appearances. The Bulls continue to struggle early on with 10 wins and 16 losses, good for 12th in the East, one game behind the Atlanta Hawks (10-14), who hold the final play-in spot.

Amid its struggling start, frustration continues to mount in Chicago, and the franchise hasn't ruled out a rebuild, which will see its megastars (DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic) get traded.

At the moment, the Bulls have until Feb. 8 and the trade deadline to make a decision on DeRozan's future and whether they will sign him to an extension or move on from him.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have won 14 of their first 25 games and are seventh in the Eastern Conference.