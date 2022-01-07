"Heavy is the head that wears the crown" - Shaquille O'Neal on Julius Randle giving thumbs down to New York Knicks fans

Shaquille O'Neal has advised Julius Randle of the New York Knicks on how to handle the Madison Square Garden crowd. Randle had shown Knicks fans the thumbs down during the game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

O'Neal and the rest of Inside the NBA on TNT crew discussed the incident and criticized Randle's actions. Kenny Smith believes Randle should not engage with the crowd during games. He added that fans are there to either cheer or boo their team.

Charles Barkley chimed in and said that he never understands why players think they will get cheered when they play poorly. O'Neal then went on to give his advice to the reigning Most Improved Player of the Year.

"If you're the man on the team, gotta expect it. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. You're the man. They expect you to play great every night," O'Neal said.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT The Inside crew discusses Julius Randle's 'thumbs down' gesture during their win at MSG The Inside crew discusses Julius Randle's 'thumbs down' gesture during their win at MSG https://t.co/xz117pnF23

It has been a tough season for Julius Randle, as he has struggled to replicate his All-Star form from last season. Randle and the Knicks faithful had a good relationship last year. However, with high expectations entering the season, fans have turned on him due to his poor performances.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal has had the experience of playing in a big market team. He played for the LA Lakers, but he met the high expectations that came with playing for them. He won three NBA championships with the team before adding another to his tally in Miami.

Steve Aoki collaborates with Shaquille O'Neal for the single 'Welcome to the Playhouse'

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT - Inside.

World famous DJ Steve Aoki has released his first single of 2022 titled 'Welcome to the Playhouse'. Aoki collaborated with Shaquille O'Neal, who is also known as DJ Diesel in the electronic disco music world. The single was released on Friday, January 7th.

It was O'Neal's first collaboration with Aoki, with the former NBA player providing the vocals. The song was recorded in Aoki's Playhouse, the mansion of the Benihana heir in Las Vegas, Nevada. O'Neal moved to Las Vegas last year, which helped him work on the song.

'Welcome to the Playhouse' is the first single credited to Shaquille O'Neal since 2019. He last released a single three years ago titled 'Bang' with Lil Jon and Nghtmre. However, the Aoki collaboration is the first one under the name DJ Diesel.

Also Read Article Continues below

O'Neal had a successful rap music career in the 1990s. He released four albums that decade. His debut album called 'Shaq Diesel' sold one million copies in the United States, and was certified as 'platinum'. He also worked with legendary music icons such as Michael Jackson, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.

Edited by Bhargav