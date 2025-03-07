"Hell to the no" - Stephen A. Smith bluntly dismisses Knicks as 2025 NBA title contenders on Jimmy Fallon's show

Stephen A. Smith talked about the chances of the New York Knicks winning the 2025 NBA championship. The ESPN analyst appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday. Although Smith is a diehard fan of the franchise, he had to tell the truth to the comedian.

Ad

Smith has rooted for the team for almost his entire life. At the Knicks' worst, the longtime NBA analyst was present. Even now, when New York has started becoming competitive, the media personality remains loyal.

This season, New York (40-21) has a good chance of being considered for the championship. The Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference. However, Smith doesn't believe the team has what it takes to win the title this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his appearance on the NBC show, Smith played the "Hot Take Generator" game with Fallon, where he'd share his thoughts if he agreed or not with the take. The first topic was about New York winning the NBA title this season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Hell to the no," Smith said. "Look, I'm a diehard Knicks fan. I root for them all day, every day. But the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers ain't no joke, yo."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith pointed out how the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have done better compared to the New York team.

"The Knicks got better talent with Karl-Anthony Towns paired with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges and all of those guys," Smith said "But they've lost a little grit. Their defense isn't as nearly as potent as it once was.

"Meanwhile, Cleveland and Boston are elite on both sides of the ball. The New York Knicks don't have what it takes to beat those guys as presently constructed."

Ad

Also read: "Luka knew it" - Lakers fans react as Knicks' $220,441,984 All-Star returns from 'personal' absence to face LeBron James and Co.

Radio host thinks the Knicks should trade their All-Star big man

In Karl-Anthony Towns' first season with the team, he's already accomplished so much. However, sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes there's room for improvement for the team. According to Cowherd, New York should trade Towns to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ad

Additionally, the media personality said New York should package KAT with OG Anunoby and five first-round picks.

"I think it's Giannis," Cowherd proposed. "My take on this: You'd probably have to move KAT. You'd probably have to move OG. You're going to have to get rid of Mikal Bridges, or an OG, and about five first-round picks. That's what they've got to do."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The franchise believes they have a solid group with them and haven't expressed their plans about parting ways with Towns and Anunoby.

Also read: "Start putting Steph Curry in that GOAT conversation" - Shaquille O'Neal makes bold statement after Warriors superstar's game vs. Knicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.