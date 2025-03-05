"Start putting Steph Curry in that GOAT conversation" - Shaquille O'Neal makes bold statement after Warriors superstar's game vs Knicks

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry lit up the New York Knicks during Tuesday's 114-102 road victory. Afterward, NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal advocated for the two-time MVP to be included in the league's GOAT conversation.

Curry tallied a team-best 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and five 3-pointers, shooting 47.6% under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, his teammates Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski chipped in 19 points apiece as Golden State (34-28) secured its seventh win in eight outings.

Curry and his sixth-seeded squad also improved to 9-1 with Butler as they continue their push to lock up a Western Conference playoff spot.

Following Curry's standout performance, O'Neal called for the near-consensus all-time greatest 3-point shooter to be ranked among the NBA's GOAT players.

"I demand you fans start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all-time conversation," O'Neal said.

"Just start putting him in the conversation. There's (Michael Jordan), there's Kobe (Bryant) (and) LeBron (James). Start putting Steph in that conversation. I demand it. ... I'm not saying he is (the GOAT), but let's just have the conversation."

This isn't the first time O'Neal has suggested Curry be featured in the GOAT debate. The Hall of Famer made similar comments in December 2023, noting that he had Curry positioned above himself.

Despite O'Neal's support, Curry is often ranked outside many fans' and pundits' top 10 player rankings. However, it appears O'Neal won't let up until his view of the four-time NBA champion becomes mainstream.

Steph Curry improves to 12-1 at MSG as Shaquille O'Neal petitions for his GOAT conversation inclusion

While Steph Curry's GOAT case remains debatable, the 11-time All-Star's track record at Madison Square Garden is undeniable.

With Tuesday's victory, Curry improved to 12-1 at the storied arena, with his lone defeat coming on Feb. 27, 2013.

Curry's record in New York marks another testament to his sustained elite play and knack for showing up on the big stage.

He will look to continue his late-season scoring surge on Thursday when Golden State concludes its five-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets (21-40).

