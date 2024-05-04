“Her non existent waist” - Jordyn Woods shouts out Paul George's wife Daniel Rajic posing in a Zara dress

As the 2024 NBA playoffs heat up, Paul George's wife, Daniel Rajic, was seen hanging out with Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. Both social media influencers are close and their recent escapade was posted on social media, flaunting their great taste in fashion.

In an Instagram story by Jordyn Woods, she showed the back of Daniel Rajic and captioned the post:

"Her non existent waist."

Rajic was wearing a Zara dress that is valued at $954 HKD. Her fashion choice highlighted her waist, allowing Woods to compliment her.

LOOK: Jordyn Woods compliments Daniel Rajic in her social media page

Other ladies in the Tiffany event included Bolourchi Mandana, Sarah Patterson, Tina Odjaghian, Morgan Freeman Starks and Jennifer Clark.

Paul George and Daniel Rajic's past

Right before Paul George and Daniel Rajic became a model couple on social media, the two had some ups and downs that shaped their relationship. Their love story includes some controversies and reconciliation that had the public eye monitoring.

The two crossed paths in 2013 when Paul George was still playing for the Indiana Pacers. Their initial relationship faced quite a hurdle after Rajic became pregnant in 2014. Despite alleged rumors that PG13 gave her financial incentives to have an abortion, a paternity lawsuit happened and it turned into a complex legal battle.

Despite the initial challenges, the two found clarity to become parents.

Since then, their family expanded with two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, coming into the world and helping George and Rajic solidify their relationship. It is said that the decision of PG to move to Los Angeles was influenced by Rajic's family's request.

As time went on, Rajic managed to transition from a career in dancing to become an entrepreneur. She teamed up with Sarah Nassar to come up with their own bikini line, Nude Swim.

The couple has also teamed up and supported each other in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Paul George and the LA Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The 34-year-old has a player option worth $48 million for next season and has been active with his YouTube channel, 'Podcast P with Paul George', which already has 700k subscribers.