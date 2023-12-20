'Here's some advice': Zion Williamson receives 3 Moriah Mills pointers for his game on Tiktok

Over the summer, Zion Williamson found himself in an off-the-court scandal with Moriah Mills. As things appear to continue dragging on between them, the adult film star decided to clap back at the All-Star forward.

Around the same time that Zion Williamson announced him and his girlfriend were expecting their first child, Mills took to social media to claim they had sexual relations. She recently went on a rant to give the New Orleans Pelicans star advice to better his NBA career.

In the clip posted to social media, Mills seems fed up with Williamson's publicists. She then runs down a list of things he needs to change. The first tip was getting on a tredmill in an attempt to lose weight. She finished off by saying he needs to cut soda out of his diet and work on his three-point shot because people are sick of seeing him only dunk.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Despite putting up All-Star-level numbers, Williamson continues to struggle with his weight. As for his three-point shooting, that continues to be one of the few weak points to his game. This season, he has attempted just seven shots from beyond the arc and converted two of them.

Zion Williamson has never addressed Moriah Mills situation

No matter how big this story got over the summer, Zion Williamson opted to never address the situation publicly. Even with Moriah Mills doing countless things to garner attention, the All-Star forward always conducted his business in private.

Not long after Mills went public about having relations with Williamson, she threatened to release sexual videos of the two of them. Later on, Mills posted a video on social media of what looked like her getting "Zion" tattooed on her face.

Despite things getting ugly for Williamson in the public eye, he managed to keep a professional manner through it all. He kept his focus on basketball, where he hopes to continue emerging as a superstar in the NBA.

After missing a majoirty of last season due to injury, Williamson has managed to be a constant in the New Orleans Pelicans lineup. The two-time All-Stas has appeared in 23 of their 28 games this season. In that time, he is putting up averages of 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

It could have been very easy for a young star like Williamson to get caught up in a scandal like this. The former No. 1 pick deserves some credit for not letting the situation derail his young career.