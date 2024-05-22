"Hey" - LeBron James' wife Savannah James gives sneak peek of her dressing room ahead of podcast filming

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, gave her followers a sneak peek into her preparation for a new episode of her podcast "Everyone's Crazy." Savannah shared a short video of her dressing room, while also encouraging her fans to call their show and discuss "crazy" stuff.

In a post on Instagram stories, Savannah tagged her hairstylist Ricky Wing and makeup artist Kenya Alexis as they helped her get ready for filming. Fans can see some of the items inside her dressing room although it's very limited.

"Hey @iamhairbyhe @basedkenken," Savannah wrote.

Ricky Wing was responsible for Savannah James' new hairstyle, sharing the photo of the "Queen" on Instagram. She has been rocking the new locks for more than two weeks, including at the NBA Draft Combine, watching her son Bronny James.

Savannah James loves to wear wigs

In an interview with Vogue Magazine last year, Savannah James shared her love for wigs and how it started. She explained that she always liked blonde hair but didn't want to bleach her hair.

So Savannah started experimenting with wigs and loved the outcome. She has been blonde or at least in different shades of blonde ever since. She came out of her comfort zone now that her two boys have grown up and has been seen in public more over the years.

"I'm really having a lot of fun with this blonde. I always wanted to try blonde, but I was afraid to dye my hair because of the upkeep. And then one day I was just like, 'I'm going to see what the blonde is giving. Oh, okay, she cute.' I've been blonde for probably two years now, and I like it a lot." James said.

Savannah James' new podcast

The power couple of LeBron and Savannah James have ventured into podcasting over the past two months.

LeBron partnered with current ESPN analyst and former NBA player JJ Redick to create the "Mind the Game" podcast. It's a different format because it's all about basketball itself from plays to tactics to in-game observations.

Meanwhile, Savannah's podcast is called "Everybody's Crazy" podcast with co-host April McDaniel. It's all about hearing "crazy" stories from callers, which is why she encouraged her followers to give the show a call and tell them their own "crazy" stories.

Savannah and her co-host also advise their callers, with topics ranging from things at home with kids, food and everything "crazy." Bryce James pranked his mother in the second episode, pretending to be a teenager with problems with his mom.

It took Savannah some time to realize that it was Bryce, who was not the first child to call her mom on the show. Her daughter, Zhuri, had a brief voice cameo during the first episode.