LeBron James' son Bryce shares unseen pic of young Savannah James 

LeBron James' second son Bryce celebrated Mother's Day by sharing an unseen pic of Savannah James on social media. Bryce has been pulling pranks on his mother since last week, but it's all fun for the family. The James family was together over the weekend along with Rich Paul and some of their other friends.

In a post on Instagram stories, Bryce first greeted Savannah with a throwback photo of the two together when he was still young.

"Happy Mother's Day Ma Dukes," Bryce wrote.

Bryce James shared this on his Instagram stories.

It was a lovely gesture by Bryce James, with Savannah sharing the greeting on her Instagram stories. However, LeBron's second son was not finished after sharing Savannah's unseen photo from her youth.

Savannah was probably a preteen in that pic, as she was wearing a bedazzled jean jacket with earrings and hairstyle from the late 1980s to early 1990s. She was born in 1986 in the family's hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The 37-year-old mother of three was not fond of Bryce's post, but she still shared it on Instagram.

Savannah James shared this on her Instagram stories.

The James family celebrated Mother's Day weekend together along with LeBron's mother Gloria and Klutch CEO Rich Paul.

Gloria James shared this on Instagram and captioned:

"I had an amazing Mother’s Day with other amazing mothers and family! I hope mothers across the world did also."

Bryce pranked Savannah James in the second episode of her podcast

LeBron and Savannah James launched their own podcasts this year as a way to transition to new ventures. LeBron's "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick has been a success. It has a different format from what other NBA players with podcasts are doing.

LeBron and Redick discuss the game in detail and from a different perspective, which is one of the reasons why the former NBA player is a top candidate to take over the LA Lakers coaching job. He's close with LeBron, and he will likely have a chance to coach one of the greatest franchises in league history.

Meanwhile, Savannah James launched the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast with co-host April McDaniel. It's about hearing crazy stories from their listeners, while also giving advice on how to deal with crazy situations.

At the start of their second episode, Savannah and McDaniel received a call from a teenager named "Darrell" from Atlanta. "Darrell" asked the shots if it was crazy when his mom yells at him and his brother when they're playing video games.

"So my crazy is, you know, I'm 17 years old, and I'd be playing a video game and I be cussing, screaming, banging a desk, and my mom come in and like, starts yelling at me. So I just want to know if you think that’s crazy?," 'Darrell' asked.

Savannah understood what "Darrell" said because she has a couple of sons, Bronny and Bryce, who likes to cuss at home. "Darrell" then came clean and admitted to his mother and co-host that he's Bryce.

"Wait?! Bryce?! What the f*ck?!" Savannah replied.