"Him and Michael Jordan are right there neck and neck" - 76ers guard fuels LeBron James vs MJ GOAT debate by backing his preferred legend

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been in the neverending GOAT debates, with every basketball fan having an opinion on it. One player who has given his take is Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey.

Following the Sixers' win against the LA Lakers on Tuesday, Maxey expressed his adoration for the Lakers superstar, who he picked as the greatest ever over the Chicago Bulls legend.

“He’s the greatest ever, him and Jordan are right there neck and neck," Maxey said. "What (LeBron) has done for our game has been amazing.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Maxey, who is 24 years old, grew up watching James. They are represented by the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, building a good relationship through the years.

Maxey had an excellent game against James and the Lakers, tallying 43 points in the 76ers' 118-104 win. Meanwhile, James put up 31 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Maxey said that James is like a big brother to him and that he appreciates his presence whenever they work out together.

"He's just like a big brother to me," Maxey said. Same agent, I've worked out with him a few times every summer.”

Maxey is leading Philadelphia in scoring this season, averaging 27.1 points, along with 6.0 assists per game. He is expected to be an NBA all-star, which would allow him to play against James, who will start for the Western Conference team.

Tyrese Maxey recalls hardworking instances of LeBron James in the offseason

LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey worked out together during the offseason. The 76ers guard recalled an instance where James repeatedly beat him to the gym, attesting to his greatness.

“We worked out at six, and I would beat him to the gym a few times and he was like ‘Nah, I can’t let that happen,’ so he started getting to the gym at five and lifting,” Maxey said.

He added that James was already sweating when he got to the gym.

“So he was in a full sweat like at 5:30 once I got to the gym and I was like, ‘Man, you got it, man. You win, I ain’t gonna lie,” Maxey said.

James will play in his 20th career all-star appearance in February in San Francisco. James still averages impressive numbers of 23.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 9.0 apg this season.

With the 40-year-old James leading the charge, the Lakers are fifth in the West with a 26-19 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.