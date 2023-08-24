"His attacks on certain guys, they're personal": Charles Barkley explains Skip Bayless hate citing criticizing Michael Jordan lost him his best friend

Charles Barkley cited his broken relationship with Michael Jordan when talking about his hatred towards controversial analyst Skip Bayless. Barkley has publicly mocked Bayless for his bold takes regarding NBA superstars while on air with TNT during nationally televised games.

Barkley's attacks have stemmed from certain issues he has with Bayless, which he explained during an appearance on the SL Media podcast, saying:

"People know I don't like Skip Bayless and I really don't like Skip Bayless because, his attacks on certain guys, they're personal.

"I don't think when you have a television show or a radio show you can attack guys personally just because you don't like them. That's not cool, that's not right. And that don't mean you can't criticize guys. Dude, I lost my best friend (MJ) because I criticised him."

Skip Bayless has mercilessly disrespected several superstars on his debate shows. Some of his attacks have been personal, too. Charles Barkley has noted these remarks, which has led to his disliking of the veteran TV analyst.

Barkley doesn't mind the criticism that comes with the nature of Bayless' job as a debate show host. Barkley has to do that on TNT's Inside the NBA, so he's familiar with the nuances of being a critic. That also saw him lose his best friend, Michael Jordan.

Barkley repeatedly had a go at Jordan's tenure as the Hornets' key decision-maker. Barkley once narrated the story, saying (h/t 60 Minutes):

"I said, 'I don't think he's gonna have enough people around him that are gonna tell him no.'"

He added:

"I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend."

Michael Jordan had a successful career as a player and entrepreneur, but he couldn't achieve much during his reign as the Hornets' governor. The team often finished in the lottery and could never build a contender with Jordan calling the shots. Barkley's frequent criticism caught Jordan's attention, which destroyed their relationship.

Charles Barkley refuses to mend his relationship with Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan's friendship ended about a decade ago. The two legends haven't seen eye-to-eye since. Barkley continues to have tremendous respect for his former best friend, but he's adamant about not taking a step back and mending their relationship. Barkley once said this about the situation in an interview on "60 Minutes" on July 31st, 2023:

"You can be great at something, but that doesn't give you the right to be a jerk. He's got my number."

Barkley is firm on his principles. The former MVP does things the way he sees fit, and there's nobody that can convince him to take a step in another direction. It holds true when it comes to his feuds, be it with his ex-best friend Michael Jordan or fellow TV analyst Skip Bayless.

