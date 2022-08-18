"His character, his work, and his humility are everything you want in a man" - Mike Budenholzer on what makes Giannis Antetokounmpo special human being

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is considered the best player in the world today. However, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer believes Antetokounmpo is not just a great player, as he's an even better human being.

Budenholzer was in Greece to monitor his superstar's performance for his national team. "The Greek Freak" is set to play for Greece as he seeks to lead them to the EuroBasket championship.

In an interview on Greek national television (h/t EuroHoops), Coach Bud was asked about his experience watching Greece play. He complimented the national team and the overall state of European basketball.

"It feels good to be here, watching European basketball and the national teams play," Budenholzer said. "Basketball is different here, but there is also a lot in common. The Europeans are doing a great job, and I'm happy to be here watching the games."

The two-time Coach of the Year was also asked about his superstar. He had nothing but only good things to say about Antetokounmpo, both as a player and as a person.

"He is one of the most special people," Budenholzer said. "His character, his work, and his humility are everything you want in a man. We are lucky to have him in Milwaukee, and he is a pleasure to work with."

Coach Bud also praised the Greek national team's coach Dimitris Itoudis. He pointed out how hard his players work in practice. He also likes how the team plays hard and selfless and expects them to go all the way to the finals and win the tournament.

About the Bucks' campaign next season, Budenholzer is excited to pursue another championship. Antetokounmpo looks better than ever, while Khris Middleton is expected to be fully healthy.

"We have a great team. Giannis is important but also several important players next to him," Budenholzer said. "We have a lot of good players, and we have a really good team."

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Chicago Bulls?

Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against the Chicago Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks till 2026. Antetokounmpo has remained loyal to the franchise that drafted him, but it seems like he's open to playing for a rival.

In an interview with Fox 32 Chicago Sports, the two-time MVP was asked if he's interested in joining the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo did not hesitate to say that it could be possible later in his career. He also praised the franchise for being the home of Michael Jordan.

"It's a team that have won multiple championships," Antetokounmpo said. "It's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play the game played for. So, it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

For now, Antetokounmpo is focused on furthering his career with the Bucks.

Edited by Bhargav