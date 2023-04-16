"His name is God James" - Lamar Odom believes LA Lakers can win title, mentions LeBron James will be key

The LA Lakers could have a deep playoff run this year. They advanced to the playoffs through the play-in tournament, but there is no doubt that they are much better than their 43-39 record indicates.

Shortly before the postseason started, the Lakers signed Tristan Thompson, a big man who won the championship with LeBron James in 2016. Lamar Odom, another former Laker, believes that the team will win it all.

Odom believes in Tristan and thinks he brings a lot to the table. This might be somewhat unusual as the two had a beef over Khloe Kardashian, a reality TV star they were both involved with. The former NBA star also praised LeBron James.

The LA Lakers could have a deep playoff run as long as they are healthy

Lamar Odom played seven seasons for the LA Lakers. He won back-to-back titles with the team and was one of the most versatile players in the league. The former NBA champion knows what it takes to win it all, which is why he believes in the team.

The former Laker praised the addition of Tristan Thompson.

"We need depth in the frontcourt, he's a rebounder, defender, he'll help us out," Odom said regarding Thompson.

Odom also said that he's 100% sure Tristan Thompson can help the LA Lakers win it all. When asked why he thinks the big man signed with the team, the former Sixth Man of the Year said the following:

"He's played with LeBron," Odom said. "He's won a championship and LA is always the best place to play."

LeBron James and Thompson played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018. They made four straight NBA Finals together and won the championship against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Tristan and LeBron are familiar with each other (Image via Getty Images)

Lamar Odom also had a lot of praise for LeBron, who is having another fantastic season. The former Laker considers the 4-time MVP the best basketball player and believes that the Lakers will win it all if they stay healthy.

"God James. His name is God James. The god of basketball," Odom said. "As long as we healthy, we're gonna win a championship."

The Lakers will face their first obstacle on Sunday as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies finished the regular season as the second-seeded team in the West, but will be without Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

While the Grizzlies have youth, the LA Lakers have experience, which might give them an edge in the series. Furthermore, LeBron James and his squad are healthy, and if they stay like that, there is no doubt they can have a deep run in the postseason.

