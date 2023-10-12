"His No. 1 nemesis was Bill Russell" - Stephen A. Smith explains why Wilt Chamberlain is not in the GOAT conversation

Stephen A. Smith was asked by a fan with a very interesting question regarding the GOAT debate and Wilt Chamberlain. The GOAT conversation usually revolves around Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but this fan was curious why people don't consider Wilt.

On a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN analyst was answering fan questions and one of the things that popped up was about Chamberlain. The fan is baffled why "Wilt The Stilt" is not in the GOAT debate despite owning some unbreakable records.

"Regardless of his dominance, at the end of the day his No. 1 nemesis was Bill Russell," Smith said. "The great Bill Russell, 11 championships to Wilt's two. End of discussion. You can't have a nemesis and they out championship you by 11 to 2. That is why Wilt is left off (the GOAT convo)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith has a point about why Wilt Chamberlain is not part of many GOAT conversations. Chamberlain is one of the greatest players ever and his rivalry with Bill Russell helped shape the NBA. However, Russell won nine more championships than him.

Chamberlain did have more individual accomplishments than Russell, but people look at the overall resume. "The Big Dipper" might not get mentioned in the GOAT debate, but he's either No. 1 or No. 2 in the most dominant player in NBA history with Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq even admitted that him and Wilt are two of the most dominant players ever. He did not pass Chamberlain because he failed to pass him on the all-time scoring list. However, he did have two more NBA championships than him.

"Now, most dominant, my category, is only one or two people," O'Neal told Joe Holder of GQ Magazine last year. "I'm fine with that. It's either me or Wilt. I already passed Wilt in championships. When I signed a two-year deal with Boston, I was chasing that fifth ring to catch up with Kobe, but I was also chasing points to catch up with Wilt."

Also Read: "I wish I had a friend like you" - Stephen A. Smith stuns world after praising Marcellus Wiley, who called him a hypocrite

Wilt Chamberlain's absurd NBA records

Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game. (Photo: NBA.com)

Wilt Chamberlain has at least 100 NBA records that remain unbroken up to this date, from scoring, rebounding, versatility, durability and accuracy records. Chamberlain also could have set unbreakable records in blocks if it was tallied back in his time.

Some of Chamberlain's most absurd records include the following:

Scored 100 points in a single game

Averaged 50.4 points per game in a season

Averaged 48.5 minutes per game in a season (FYI: an NBA game is 48 minutes long)

Most points scored in a season with 4,029

Most career 50-Point Games (118), 60-Point Games (32) and 70-Point Games (6)

Grabbed 55 rebounds in a single game

Played 1,045 consecutive games without fouling out

Also Read: "There will be 5 long rebounds" - NBA fans roast Darvin Ham's plan to let Anthony Davis shoot 6 threes per game