"His shot was never broken" - JJ Redick's lead assistant makes massive Bronny James statement after rugged rookie season

Bronny James has been busy this offseason preparing for his sophomore year with the LA Lakers. JJ Redick's lead assistant coach, Nate McMillan, opened up about Bronny's development, especially the criticism surrounding the young guard's shooting.

Speaking on "The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac," McMillan discussed the changes he saw in Bronny from last year's Summer League compared to this year. He said that the USC product was more confident and relaxed, pointing to his potential as a 3-and-D player.

"He came out into this summer league and played every game this summer," McMillan said. "You could see the confidence. He was much more relaxed than he was last year, and everybody would have been nervous as could be last season. ... His shot was never broken, but the confidence, you could see he was knocking down those shots, getting to the basket. Defensively, we wanted him to challenge himself to pick up the ball."

Nate McMillan added that LeBron James was also a huge factor in Bronny James' growing confidence from the start of last season to this summer. McMillan had nothing but praise for LeBron as a father amid the criticism surrounding Bronny's arrival in the NBA.

In four games during the Summer League, Bronny averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 47.6% from the field, including 30.0% from beyond the arc.

As mentioned by coach McMillan, if Bronny can stay confident with his shot, he might have a shot at making a bigger impact for the LA Lakers next season.

JJ Redick reveals key to success for Bronny James next season

JJ Redick reveals key to success for Bronny James next season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite the rumors surrounding LeBron James' future with the LA Lakers, Bronny James seems poised to carve a bigger role next season. Coach JJ Redick shared in an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin the key to Bronny's success as a second-year player.

"The biggest thing for Bronny is that he has to get in elite shape," Redick said. "That's the barrier of entry for him right now. And if he does that, I think he's got a chance to be a really fantastic player in the NBA."

Staying in top shape might not be a problem for Bronny, especially with how LeBron James prepares every offseason. He just needs to have a similar work ethic to be able to keep up with his legendary father.

