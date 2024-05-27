"His wife clearly loves it"- Skip Bayless cites Savannah James and Bryce as reasons behind LeBron James potentially extending Lakers stay 

Skip Bayless reckons LeBron James will extend his stay in LA because of his wife Savannah James' affinity to the city and Bryce James being in Sierra Canyon High School. Bayless' comments on Monday's "Undisputed" segment came amid James' agent, Rich Paul, opening up on the Lakers star's free agency plans, sparking speculation about his marquee client's future.

Bayless believes that James has multiple reasons to stay in LA and commit to the Lakers, including factors that involve his family.

"He (LeBron) lives here (in LA)," Bayless said. "Now he's got two places here, and they're beautiful because this is the best place to live in the country.

"And his family loves it here, and his wife clearly loves it here, and his next career is based here," Bayless added, referring to James' business ventures.

Bayless' co-host, Keyshawn Johnson, pointed out that Bryce James, LeBron's younger son, is in high school in LA, which Bayless instantly agreed with.

"By all accounts, his younger son could be better than Bronny is," Bayless said. "That's what I keep hearing. I've not watched him, but I hear the whispers, 'Look out for the second one.'"

Savannah James has settled well in LA since her husband's move to the Lakers. She has been able to explore her ventures in a bigger market. On Apr. 30, Savannah also started a podcast with April McDaniel, the founder of LA-based business Crown + Conquer.

Meanwhile, the kids have had the opportunity to attend the top schools in LA. Along with Bryce, their nine-year-old daughter, Zhuri, attends Sierra Canyon, the same school Bronny James graduated from. Bronny also went to USC in his first year of college.

To top it off, LeBron James has two houses in LA, in Brentwood and Beverley Hills. James also moved his businesses to LA over the years because of the city being a media hub and the ultimate way to excel in different fields. LA has been an offseason home for James during his time in Cleveland.

LeBron James has multiple contract incentives to stay in Los Angeles

LeBron James' businesses, family and home make compelling cases for his possible commitment to the Lakers. However, that's not the only reason that could lure him to extend his stay in Los Angeles. James also has multiple contract incentives if he signs an extension or re-signs in free agency on a new deal.

If he opts into his $51.4 million player option next season, James could sign a two-year $112.6 million extension and earn up to $164 million over three years. If he signs a new deal with the Lakers, it could be worth $162 million, and James will have the power to negotiate a no-trade clause.

That will allow him to keep control of his future in LA and void a trade if the Lakers plan to move him.