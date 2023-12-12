“Hit him first to protect myself”: Transcript of Ja Morant’s court proceedings over punching teenager released

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, only a week before his return to the NBA, is testifying in a civil court hearing for allegedly punching 17-year-old Joshua Holloway last year. The incident reportedly occurred last year during a pickup game when Morant perceived that he was disrespected during a checkball situation.

In the released court transcript, Morant described Holloway's action of setting the ball at his feet as disrespectful.

"That's disrespectful," Morant said. "Setting the ball at your feet in a check ball situation is disrespectful."

After a series of exchanges, Morant claimed Hollway unexpectedly 'fired the ball' at him, hitting his face. Morant claimed to have been caught by surprise and emphasized the lack of a proper apology.

Morant then said he punched Holloway in self-defence, fearing an impending attack from the 17-year-old.

"Him pulling up his shorts, where I'm from, that's a fighting stance," Morant said. "So I hit him first, to protect myself."

During the trial, there was also a reenactment that demonstrated Morant's perspective, where he asserts he hit Holloway first in self-defense, believing he was about to be attacked.

Ja Morant's lawyer claims his client is protected by Tennessee's 'Stand Your Ground' Law

Many perceive that Ja Morant's actions toward Joshua Holloway were a bad decision. However, his lawyer, Keenan Carter sees that his client is just protecting himself by the 'Stand Your Ground' Law in Tennessee.

Carter showed that there are 11 other witnesses during the event including Morant's father, Tee Morant, who testified on the first day of the trial.

"He stands alone. 11 other people, including the plaintiff's teammate and childhood coach, stand with Mr. Morant," said Carter.

However, Holloway's lawyer claims that Morant still needs to be accountable for his actions despite of his client standing alone.

“This is the reason that Joshua Holloway stands alone…Somehow or another they are gaining an advantage, whether it’s through money or other resources from Mr. Morant,” said Rebecca Adelman.

Carter laid out the timetable, indicating that both legal teams must wrap up the hearing by Wednesday, December 13. A safety date on Dec. 20 has been set aside to address any outstanding matters if needed. If a civil trial process, it is stated to commence by April.

Ja Morant, who is currently serving a 25-game suspension is expected to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 19 as the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans.