HOFer 'The Big O' claps back at Draymond Green’s take on modern basketball - "If he's not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing?"

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green ridiculed the state of the modern NBA during All-Star Weekend. A day later, NBA legend Oscar Robertson clapped back, calling out Green for his pass-first offensive playstyle.

On Saturday, Green spoke about how the league has changed for the worse, including its officiating. Afterward, the four-time NBA champion was asked if he thinks the NBA has become "boring," and didn't hesitate to concur.

"Absolutely," Green said.

Green later outlined how teams are too dependent on athleticism and outside shooting, making games more predictable.

"It's just who can run faster, who can hit more 3s, it's no substance," Green said. "So, I think it's very boring."

However, according to "The Big O," Green's opinion is irrelevant, and he doesn't speak for the majority of NBA fans. The Hall of Famer added that Green contributes to the league's lack of offensive variance by regularly setting up his superstar teammate Steph Curry for triples.

"Draymond says so much; who cares what Draymond says? It doesn't mean anything," Robertson said on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Sunday. "One guy can say this, one guy can say that; people either like the game or they don't. I think people enjoy the game, especially if their team can win.

"It might be boring to him because if he doesn't pass the ball to Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because he knows how to play basketball, but he's passing the ball to Curry more than anyone I've ever seen in basketball."

To Robertson's point, Green has made a living as a defender and playmaker on a Golden State team credited for sparking the NBA's 3-point shooting revolution. This season, the Warriors rank third in 3-point attempts per game at 42.5.

Nevertheless, it appears the four-time All-Star would like to see more squads implement unique offensive game plans.

Draymond Green says Warriors will win 2025 NBA championship amid his criticism of league

Draymond Green may have spent most of the weekend blasting the NBA's on-court product, including its new tournament-style All-Star Game format. However, he also conveyed optimism about Golden State's ceiling following its trade deadline acquisition of superstar forward Jimmy Butler.

According to Green, Butler's presence has elevated the middling veteran squad's confidence, and he thinks the Warriors are on track for another title.

"Since he's been here, we've walked into every game thinking and believing that we're going to win that game, and that goes a long way in this league," Green said during Sunday's TNT broadcast. "He's brought back that belief, and I think we're going to win the championship."

Despite Green's optimism, Golden State (28-27) sits 10th in the Western Conference at the All-Star break, clinging to the conference's final play-in spot. Thus, the team still has a long way to go to secure a postseason position over its final 27 games.

