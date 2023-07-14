Hoops Grid NBA answers for today (July 14): Players with 200+ 3-pointers in one season

A new NBA grid from Hoops Grid was released today (July 14), featuring the category "players with 200+ 3-pointers made in a single season." The daily NBA trivia game has gained popularity as of late with more and more fans joining in on the challenge.

In the game, a player must guess which NBA player matches the given clues for each grid square. There is also a daily scoring system based on the rarity of the correct NBA players chosen. However, many fans end up getting stumped before they can finish.

Today’s Hoops Grid is as follows:

Here is a breakdown of today’s clues as well as some potential answers:

Clues:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Miami Heat and has made 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Sacramento Kings and has made 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

Grid 9: NBA player who has played for the Boston Celtics and has made 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Potential answers:

As for NBA players that fit today's category of 200+ 3-pointers made in a single season, there are a number of options. For the Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Tim Hardaway and Wayne Ellington have all done so.

For the Sacramento Kings, Buddy Hield, Peja Stojakovic, Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter have all hit 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Finally, for the Boston Celtics, players such as Isaiah Thomas, Jayson Tatum, Antoine Walker and Paul Pierce have all made 200+ 3-pointers in a single season.

Here's an example of a completed version of today’s Hoops Grid:

Hoops Grid answers for today (July 14th)

NBA Crossover Grid (July 14)

An alternative to Hoops Grid is NBA Crossover Grid, which has the same premise. Today’s (July 14) NBA Crossover Grid features the category “Carmelo Anthony's teammates in the regular season.”

Today’s grid is as follows:

Answers for today's NBA Crossover Grid can be found here.

