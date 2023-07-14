Which of Carmelo Anthony's teammates played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Wolves? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 14

The NBA Crossover Grid for July 14 has been released and a new category has been introduced.

The daily trivial puzzle game has taken over the online hoops community amid the offseason, free agency and the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Let's take a look at the clues for today's grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 7 - Carmelo Anthony's former teammate who also played for the Detroit Pistons.

Grid 8 - Carmelo Anthony's former teammate who also played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Grid 9 - Carmelo Anthony's former teammate who also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The rules of the game remain the same. A player has nine guesses to complete the puzzle, which means one wrong answer will affect your rankings for the day. The NBA Crossover Grid has daily rankings based on the rarity of the player. The less known the player, the higher the score.

Here is today's NBA Crossover Grid:

The NBA Crossover Grid introduced a new category: Carmelo Anthony's teammates in the regular season. So for Grids 7 and 9, these players should have played with Anthony at some point during their careers. They also should have played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

Grid 7 is a player who played with "Melo" and for the Pistons. The answer is in fact "The Answer," Allen Iverson. He played with Anthony with the Denver Nuggets and was in Detroit for a huge part of the 2008-09 NBA season.

Other former Pistons who played with Anthony include Arron Afflalo, Chauncey Billups, Avery Bradley, Jerami Grant and Brandon Jennings.

On the other hand, Grid 9 is a former Timberwolves player and at some point was teammates with Anthony. There are several options here such as Cole Aldrich, Corey Brewer, Robert Covington, Gerald Green, Derrick Rose, Anthony Tolliver and Ronny Turiaf.

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for July 14th:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 16

HoopGrids is an alternative to NBA Crossover Grid

Since only one NBA Crossover Grid is available per day, players who can't get enough of the puzzle can go to HoopGrids.com to play another one. It's basically the same game, with the same rules, but just a completely different puzzle.

It also has a rating system to compare to your friends or whoever you want to brag your score to.

Here's their puzzle for the day:

Here's an example of the completed HoopGrids puzzle:

HoopGrids - July 14

