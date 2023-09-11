“Hope and pray you’ll be able to ever walk again”: Kalabrya Gondrezick issues ambush threats to Kevin Porter Jr. for allegedly assaulting her sister

Kalabrya Gondrezick has threatened Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr. after he was arrested by NYPD on Monday for allegedly assaulting her sister Kysre. Porter Jr. got accused of the charges after Kysre locked him out of their hotel room in Midtown near Times Square.

Porter Jr. is in NYPD's custody. Kalabrya took to Instagram to call him out. She has threatened to ambush Porter Jr. for his actions.

"If you think you gone touch my sister and not get touched, count ya f**king days," wrote Kalabrya on her Instagram story. "Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble.

"You may have gotten away with this s**t in the past cus yo mama ain't beat ya a**, but we spank lil punk a** painting nail sissy b**tches like you everyday. Don't show up to that crib. We gone do it to you. Lil b**ch."

