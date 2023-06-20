“Hopefully he’s all good”: Kevin Durant’s deleted tweet on his mental health sparks concern among fans

Kevin Durant has found himself in the headlines this week after leaving fans concerned about his mental health. In the wake of the Bradley Beal trade that rocked both the Western Conference and the NBA, Durant was the subject of much criticism.

Fans, still holding onto the memory of Kevin Durant's move from Golden State after the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Playoffs, were quick to criticize the Phoenix Suns' new 'big three'. Amidst the trolling from Twitter users, one fan stood up for Durant, calling for critics to be more understanding.

This response caught the attention of Durant himself, who wrote, "I definitely need help," sparking various reactions. While some fans interpreted his tweet as sarcastic, others expressed greater concern when Durant deleted the tweet in question.

Jelly @7didwhat Kevin Durant tweeted and deleted this. Hopefully he’s all good. Kevin Durant tweeted and deleted this. Hopefully he’s all good. https://t.co/UYiypLLDB6

j @j__blogs @7didwhat bro fr i hope so he deleted that asap @7didwhat bro fr i hope so he deleted that asap

Jelly @7didwhat @j__blogs Facts. I could see him joking around but also who knows @j__blogs Facts. I could see him joking around but also who knows

The Vibe With Ky @TheVibeWithKy #MentalHealthMVP #thevibewithky Amidst all the hoopla, let's take a moment to appreciate Kevin Durant's resilience. Battling on the court is one thing, but battling through mental health challenges shows true strength. Keep doing you, KD! Amidst all the hoopla, let's take a moment to appreciate Kevin Durant's resilience. Battling on the court is one thing, but battling through mental health challenges shows true strength. Keep doing you, KD! 💪🏀 #MentalHealthMVP #thevibewithky

Looking at the Phoenix Suns' trade for Bradley Beal

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns' recent trade for Bradley Beal has continued to dominate NBA headlines. For the Phoenix Suns, the move marks a big shake-up after the team came up short in the playoffs.

What has rubbed some fans the wrong way, and has triggered some backlash from fans, are the reports of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker recruiting Beal. As many have continued to point out, the Suns were one of the favorites to win an NBA championship last year.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

As a result, the fact that they added Beal has quickly shifted the odds. Now, according to FanDuel, the Suns' odds to win a championship sit at +650 after previously being +800.

When it comes to how newly appointed coach Frank Vogel plans to handle the rotations, there's some uncertainty. By getting rid of Chris Paul, the team lost their primary facilitator. Despite that, Beal and Booker have both proven themselves as capable facilitators, giving much hope that the offense will flow.

With plenty of time before the start of the season, expect the Suns to be extremely active during the free agency period.

