Hornet's rookie Brandon Miller faces wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jamea Harris' mother: What we know so far

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller is being sued for wrongful murder, ten months after the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. Harris was shot by Miller's former teammate in college, Michael Lynn Davis. The lawsuit was filed by the victim's mother, DeCarla Heard.

Heard claims that Miller played a significant role in her daughter's murder. In the lawsuit, she claims that it was the Alabama standout who went to the location of the shooting with the firearm, which Davis used in the murder.

During the early investigation of the case, it was reported that Darius Miles had been with both Miller and Davis. Heard is claiming that the three were together all night, entering a row of clubs in Tuscaloosa. According to Harris' mother, "Miles left his gun in Miller's ride before the basketball phenom took off."

Heard is claiming that Davis and Miles got into a dispute with her daughter, her daughter's boyfriend, and the boyfriend's cousin. Miller allegedly arrived in a car and Miles retrieved the firearm from his vehicle. According to her claims, it was Davis who approached the trio and fired the weapon, killing her daughter in the process.

According to sources, Heard is seeking damages. She claims that Miller, Davis, and Miles "should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and discharging said weapon would likely result in harm to those around them."

In the rookie's defense, his attorney stated in February that Miller "never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur."

Currently, Miles and Davis have been indicted on capital murder charges.

The Hornets continue a trend of off-court issues including Brandon Miller and other players

Brandon Miller isn't the only player on the Hornets who is facing major issues with the law. Unfortunately, his teammates are dealing with off-court issues that have put their careers at stake.

Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence charge after threatening his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his kids. Additionally, it was reported that he threw billiard balls at her car, which scarred the children, according to reports. He's now being accused of "violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property."

Last year, James Bouknight went viral after he was found unconscious in a parking lot. He was allegedly armed with a firearm. According to reports, he was intoxicated and was eventually charged with DWI.

The Hornets have continued a downward trend of off-court issues, which could lead to major problems down the line.

